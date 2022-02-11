Bahrain Grand Prix to remain on Formula One calendar until 2036

Formula One has announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2036.

The contract extension is the longest of F1 owners’ Liberty Media’s five-year reign.

The Sakhir circuit joined the schedule in 2004 during Bernie Ecclestone’s rule, becoming the first F1 race in the Middle East

The race was cancelled in 2011 amid civil unrest in the country but has been an ever-present on the calendar since.

For the second consecutive season, Bahrain will stage the first race of a record-breaking 23-round campaign, with Max Verstappen opening his championship defence in the Gulf Kingdom on March 20.

“I am delighted we will be racing at the Bahrain International Circuit until 2036 where more incredible racing and excitement will be on show to thrill our fans,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Since 2004 we have had some fantastic races in Sakhir and we cannot wait to be back there for the start of the 2022 championship as we begin a new era for the sport.

“Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to welcome Formula One and it has a very special place in our sport, and I personally want to thank HRH Prince Salman and his team for their dedication and hard work throughout our partnership and look forward to the many years of racing ahead of us.”