Lando Norris insists he will not attempt to hold up Lewis Hamilton during the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton will start 10th in Sao Paulo after serving a five-place grid penalty following Saturday’s Sprint race, in which he battled from the back of the grid to fifth in a supreme drive over 24 laps.

The Mercedes driver had been sent to the back of the field after he was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying due to an infringement of DRS regulations, which came as a further blow to his hopes of catching title rival Max Verstappen after he was handed the five-place grid penalty for a change of engine.

Hamilton passed Norris during his charge through the field in Saturday’s Sprint race and the McLaren driver will be in his sights once again as he attempts to reduce Verstappen’s 21-point lead in the drivers’ standings.

But after Hamilton overtook Norris with relative ease up the inside of the long pit straight, the 22-year-old said he does not expect to put up much of a fight in defending against the seven-time world champion.

When asked about the prospect of defending Hamilton, Norris told Sky Sports: “No point wasting any of my own tyres trying to keep this car behind me.

“If he has gone from last to fifth in 24 laps then he should have three wheels on his car or something to make it a little bit harder for him.”

After being shown the replay of Hamilton’s overtake on him during the closing stages of the Sprint, Norris added: “Looks pretty easy for him, doesn’t it?

“He’s not even had to work. It wasn’t that good of an overtake. I just didn’t need to take any stupid risks trying to defend - he’s in a different league compared to us.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas will start on pole ahead of Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Norris rounding out the top five.