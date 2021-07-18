Lewis Hamilton hopes the “roar of the home crowd” will power him to victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon, as the defending champion looks to cut title rival Max Verstappen’s lead at the top of the drivers standings.

No other driver in history has won the British Grand Prix more times than Hamilton, and his seventh victory at Silverstone last season was one of the most dramatic in his career. The Mercedes driver suffered a last-lap puncture, effectively reducing him to three wheels, but he was able to hang on to his lead to beat Verstappen to the finish line.

The seven-time world champion now requires a win more than ever to halt Verstappen’s charge to his first world title. The Red Bull driver has been in dominant form, winning three races in a row to build a 32-point lead at the top of the standings.

Mercedes have not been able to lay a glove on Red Bull, who themselves have won the past five races, but the team are hoping a number of updates made to their cars over the rest week will improve their performance at Silverstone.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s race.

What time does the British Grand Prix start?

The race will start at 3pm BST on Sunday 18 July.

How can I watch?

The race will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports F1. Subscribers can stream the race live on the the Sky Sports website and the Sky Go app.

What has Lewis Hamilton said?

“Ever since the first time I came and raced here in 2006, but particularly in Formula 1, 2007, the roar of the crowd here is unlike anywhere else. Considering we‘ve had a drought in terms of fans not being at the races in the past year, the energy has definitely been very much missed and… you arrive with this excitement and nervousness also, because you want to deliver for everyone and you want to have the best weekend.

“A lot of work has gone on over the past couple weeks. So, I’m hoping that coming back to a circuit that suits us a little bit better and hopefully bodes well for a closer battle at least with the Red Bulls.”

What has Max Verstappen said?

“We are very focused. Just ready for the race weekend again. Of course we’ve been happy with the last few races, but we always look on things we can do better and that’s what we’ll try to do this weekend again. They (Mercedes) are bringing upgrades so naturally I think if they work, they will be closer.”

What happened last time out?

Verstappen cruised to his third win in a row and secured victory in back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Hamilton suffered damage to his car after running on the kerbs and ended up dropping from second to fourth, as team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris completed the podium.

Carlos Sainz rounded out the top five by beating the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez and team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished eighth.

Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly where seventh and ninth respectively while Fernando Alonso got past George Russell on the final lap to deny the Williams driver a place in the top 10.

What are the standings?

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 182

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 150

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 104

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 101

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 92

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 62

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 60

8. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 40

9. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 39

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 30