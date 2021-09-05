Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen on pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort
Follow all the action from round 13 as Lewis Hamilton attempts to extend his lead in the championship
Max Verstappen starts on pole position at his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix but will come under pressure from Lewis Hamilton in the latest showdown between the F1 title rivals.
Hamilton, who starts in second after Verstappen claimed pole position by just 0.038 seconds, collided with the Red Bull driver on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix seven weeks ago, on the last occasion in which the pair shared the front row of the starting grid.
Defending champion Hamilton leads Verstappen by just three points heading into the race in Zandvoort, following the non-event of the Belgian Grand Prix which was rained off last weekend. The Mercedes driver will be supported by team-mate Valterri Bottas, who starts in third, an advantage that Verstappen will not be able to call upon after Sergio Perez was eliminated from qualifying in Q1 and starts 16th. Pierre Gasly secured another impressive qualification result and lines up fourth, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. George Russell, who is set to replace Bottas at Mercedes next season, starts in 10th following his second-place finish at rain-hit Spa last week while Lando Norris will have his work cut out after qualifying in 13th.
Follow all the action and live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix below:
Red Bull’s Perez and Williams’ Latifi to start from pitlane after penalties
Further down the grid, Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez will be starting from the pitlane after Red Bull opted to use the Mexican’s lowly qualifying position to make a series of changes to his car’s engine and energy store.
Nicholas Latifi in the Williams will also be facing the same predicament after his crash which caused a red flag on Saturday, with Williams having to change the gearbox and opting to make alterations to his front wing setup.
Perez starting from the very back of the pack presents a significant strategic difficulty for his Dutch team-mate, who will have both Mercedes breathing down his neck from the start without protection from his colleague.
Exhilarating Zandvoort track presents drivers with a unique challenge
Formula 1 returns to the Dutch North Sea coast this weekend for the first time in 36 years, and the qualifying session yesterday afternoon made clear just what an exhilarating and unique challenge the Zandvoort circuit poses to all 20 drivers.
The track combines its narrow width with a rollercoaster of undulation and incredibly steep banking to create something which feels like a fusion of Suzuka and the Hungaroring, with drivers heavily punished for even the smallest of errors by a complete lack of run-off areas.
The main overtaking spot will be down into turn one, otherwise known as Tarzan, and Lewis Hamilton chasing down Max Verstappen from the front row, the race start could well be explosive.
Dutch Grand Prix - live updates from Zandvoort
Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton - the big two at the top of the drivers’ championship will again go toe-to-toe, or tyre-to-tyre, for points at Zandvoort this afternoon.
It promises to be another exciting event with thrills and spills along the way - we’ll bring you every turn, twist and talk from the drivers along the way.
