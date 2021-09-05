✕ Close Trailer For New Michael Schumacher Documentary Released

Max Verstappen starts on pole position at his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix but will come under pressure from Lewis Hamilton in the latest showdown between the F1 title rivals.

Hamilton, who starts in second after Verstappen claimed pole position by just 0.038 seconds, collided with the Red Bull driver on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix seven weeks ago, on the last occasion in which the pair shared the front row of the starting grid.

Defending champion Hamilton leads Verstappen by just three points heading into the race in Zandvoort, following the non-event of the Belgian Grand Prix which was rained off last weekend. The Mercedes driver will be supported by team-mate Valterri Bottas, who starts in third, an advantage that Verstappen will not be able to call upon after Sergio Perez was eliminated from qualifying in Q1 and starts 16th. Pierre Gasly secured another impressive qualification result and lines up fourth, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. George Russell, who is set to replace Bottas at Mercedes next season, starts in 10th following his second-place finish at rain-hit Spa last week while Lando Norris will have his work cut out after qualifying in 13th.

