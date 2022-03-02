Nikita Mazepin barred from British Grand Prix and Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract - F1 news LIVE
Nikita Mazepin’s F1 future still in doubt after British Grand Prix ban despite FIA clearance while Max Verstappen will sign a new mega deal with Red Bull - latest updates
The 2022 F1 season build-up continues with Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull contract and Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin the focus after a compelling week of testing in Barcelona ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month.
Amid the conflict in Ukraine, Mazepin’s future was in doubt after IOC guidance to not permit athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete.
But despite the FIA providing the green light for him to continue racing, under a neutral flag admittedly, Mazepin was barred from the British Grand Prix by Motorsport UK and could find himself out of a seat as his team Haas debate whether to proceed with the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who is the owner of their main sponsor Uralkali.
Verstappen is also on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract at Red Bull to end speculation about his future.
And there will also be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Daniel Ricciardo opens up on McLaren testing in Barcelona
Daniel Ricciardo is thrilled by the “reliability” of the new McLaren after testing in Barcelona.
McLaren covered 367 laps and set the fourth fastest overall time with Lando Norris’ 1:19.568, four-tenths behind Lewis Hamilton’s top time.
“[It was] a good day from many angles,” said Ricciardo. “I think reliability was great.
“That’s on the team and everyone who’s worked hard to put this car together, so massive thank you to them.
“They’re pretty awesome to build a whole new car, put it on track and have it run so smoothly, so big thanks to them again.”
Daniel Ricciardo not hiding data from Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo will not be hiding anything from teammate Lando Norris and instead the McLaren drivers will work together to better understand the new MCL36.
“I’m giving as much feedback as possible. At this point of the year, you really give your all because you have time on your side,” the Australian told formulapassion.it.
“I think in a race weekend, you always try to get to the point in a short time, now I say everything, also because I don’t think there can be too much information.
“I try to give them everything and then I talk to Lando.
“I think this is an important time of year to work with your team-mate, and really try to get each other kind of on the same wavelength, to then push the team in the right direction.”
‘He didn’t expect me to overtake him’: Max Verstappen lifts lid on Abu Dhabi final lap in new documentary
Max Verstappen has revealed new details around the dramatic final-lap shoot-out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw the Red Bull driver beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One title at the last race of the season.
The season-deciding race was embroiled in controversy after former race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a safety car, putting Verstappen behind Hamilton on fresh tyres following Nicolas Latifi’s late crash.
Masi has since been removed from his post, but Verstappen’s title stood and the 24-year-old is set to defend his championship starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.
Verstappen will defend his title starting at the Bahrain Grand Prix in the season-opener later this month
Antonio Giovinazzi tipped for F1 return if Nikita Mazepin is banned
Antonio Giovinazzi could be in the running to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas if the Russian driver is banned from competiting in the 2022 Formula One season, it has been reported.
Mazepin’s future in F1 is in doubt and the Russian is set to be at the top of the agenda at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
F1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the sport is under growing pressure to follow the lead of Uefa and Fifa after they took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.
The Italian lost his seat at Alfa Romeo at the end of last season but has been tipped with a return
Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull contract worth £40m per year
Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull which is set to land him one of the biggest pay days in Formula One history.
It is understood the world champion’s contract extension, which could be announced as early as Thursday, is worth as much as £40million-a-season.
The Dutchman’s bumper salary hike matches Lewis Hamilton’s £80m two-year Mercedes deal which expires at the end of next year.
Verstappen, 24, has been rewarded for beating Hamilton to the world title last year – and it is anticipated his new terms will see him remain a Red Bull driver for at least five more seasons.
The Dutch driver has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton to the world title last year
Replacing Russian Grand Prix ‘no problem at all’, F1 confirm
The head of Formula One is confident a replacement race will be found for the cancelled Russian Grand Prix.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said it will be “no problem at all” to fill the gap left by the Sochi event and maintain the record-breaking 23-race schedule.
The Russian Grand Prix was cancelled following the country’s invasion of Ukraine with the race being “impossible to hold in the current circumstances”.
It leaves a gap in the schedule in between the Italian Grand Prix on 11 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October. The Russian Grand Prix was originally set to take place on 25 September.
The race is Sochi was scheduled to take place on 25 September
Red Bull have ‘ruined a few great drivers’, says McLaren chief
Red Bull have been “a bit brutal” on young drivers and been accused of “ruining a few” that had the potential to succeed in Formula 1 according to the chief executive of McLaren, Zak Brown.
Max Verstappen secured his first F1 world title in 2021 having progressed through the ranks at Red Bull, following the achievements and career path of four-time drivers’ championship winner Sebastian Vettel.
While Daniel Ricciardo would also be counted as a success of Red Bull’s driver development program, helmed by Helmut Marko, Brown believes that the team has been detrimental to a number of promising young drivers.
Mexican driver Pato O’Ward is now a highly-competitive youngster in IndyCar with McLaren, and Brown thinks that O’Ward warranted greater opportunities than those afforded him by Christian Horner and his team.
“If you look at Red Bull’s history other than Max, they have let a handful of great drivers slip through their hands,” Brown said to The Race..
“I think they’ve ruined a few that I think had it, but weren’t given enough opportunity.
“But they won the championship last year, we didn’t, so I can’t say they don’t know what they’re doing.”
Brown believes that Red Bull can be "a bit brutal" on young drivers
‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car
Red Bull have confirmed that they are one of a number of Formula 1 teams struggling with a car that weighs significantly more than the minimum.
The minimum weight was upped this year to account for changes in regulations about car aerodynamics, with teams forced to significantly redesign their cars.
However teams are reportedly finding cutting weight troublesome as they try to be as close to the minimum as possible and avoid sacrificing speed.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that only a single team are not having problems trying to shed mass, and thinks another raising of the minimum could occur.
Helmut Marko has suggested Formula 1 could up the minimum weight
Max Verstappen expecting ‘completely different’ Red Bull for start of season after testing
Max Verstappen says he was happy with Red Bull’s performance at the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona but believes his car will be “completely different” by the time Formula One heads to Bahrain next week.
Verstappen will begin his title defence at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March but before that his Red Bull car will return to the track in Sakhir for the official pre-season test.
Amid the biggest overhaul in rules and regulations in several years, teams are fine-tuning their cars after hitting the track for the first time following weeks in the factories.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed they are not the only team to be having issues with car weight, while Mercedes have paid particular attention to the “interesting” sidepods on the RB18.
The Dutchman is preparing to defend his world championship title as he renews his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton
Nikita Mazepin: British Grand Prix ban for Russian driver
Nikita Mazepin - the Russian F1 driver - has been barred from the British Grand Prix following a Motorsport UK decision.
The Haas star was permitted to continue racing in 2022 after the FIA opted against banning Russian and Belarusian drivers by allowing them to compete under a neutral flag.
But Motorsport UK have taken a firmer stance following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces, with no Russian or Belarusian licenced teams, competitors or officials approved to enter motorsport competitions or events in the UK.
Chair of Motorsport UK, David Richards CBE, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Mazepin will be unable to race at Silverstone on 3 July unless circumstances change.
“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict,” said Richards.
