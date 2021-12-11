✕ Close Brad Pitt Working On F1 Racing Movie With Lewis Hamilton

Follow all the action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s battle for the F1 title has gone down to the wire, with the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers tied on 369.5 points heading into the deciding race. Their rivalry flared once again last week at a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Hamilton eventually prevailed but not before he was forced off the track by Verstappen running wide. The Dutchman then appeared to slam on his brakes right in front of Hamilton later in the race when conceding first position, causing the Briton to crash into the back of the Red Bull car. The damage to Hamilton’s front wing did nothing to stop him from taking a third chequered flag in a row, though, and he is now the favourite to clinch a record-breaking eighth world championship.

If neither driver finishes Sunday’s race due to a crash, Verstappen will win the championship courtesy of having won more races this season, meaning there will be intense scrutiny on the first corner. Mercedes will hope that Valtteri Bottas can produce a strong showing to provide some form of defence against Verstappen’s aggressive driving. Follow all the latest updates from qualifying below: