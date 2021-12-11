Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: F1 latest updates as Hamilton and Verstappen race for pole position
Follow all the action from the Yas Marina Circuit as Mercedes and Red Bull vie for pole position
Follow all the action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway on Saturday afternoon.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s battle for the F1 title has gone down to the wire, with the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers tied on 369.5 points heading into the deciding race. Their rivalry flared once again last week at a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Hamilton eventually prevailed but not before he was forced off the track by Verstappen running wide. The Dutchman then appeared to slam on his brakes right in front of Hamilton later in the race when conceding first position, causing the Briton to crash into the back of the Red Bull car. The damage to Hamilton’s front wing did nothing to stop him from taking a third chequered flag in a row, though, and he is now the favourite to clinch a record-breaking eighth world championship.
If neither driver finishes Sunday’s race due to a crash, Verstappen will win the championship courtesy of having won more races this season, meaning there will be intense scrutiny on the first corner. Mercedes will hope that Valtteri Bottas can produce a strong showing to provide some form of defence against Verstappen’s aggressive driving. Follow all the latest updates from qualifying below:
F1: Hamilton and Verstappen trade times in practice
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen traded fastest times in the opening two practice sessions yesterday, with Red Bull fastest in the morning and Mercedes dominant in the second session.
The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time in the corresponding session here last year.
The Dutchman’s Red Bull set the early bar at the altered track, posting a time of one minute 25.009 seconds to finish 0.346secs clear of Hamilton, who was third behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
The second session, under the Yas Marina floodlights, went the other way as Hamilton set about showing the pace in his Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion was impressive setting a time of 1:23.691s, with Verstappen only able to come in fourth-fastest, 0.641 adrift.
Alpines’ Esteban Ocon was closest to Hamilton in second, still some 0.343 off the pace, with the sister Mercedes of Bottas in third.
Verstappen edged out team-mate Sergio Perez, with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso sixth and Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri seventh.
The top 10 was completed by the Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc faster than Carlos Sainz, and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.
The session ended prematurely as the retiring Kimi Raikkonen crashed out on his final race weekend in Formula One.
F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the F1 season reaches its thrilling climax in Abu Dhabi.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 369.5 points after a long, exhilarating and regularly acrimonious battle. Their rivalry reached a boiling point at last week’s chaotic Saudi Arabian GP, where Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track and later appeared to break suddenly in front of the Mercedes car, causing a collision and damage to Hamilton’s front wing. The drama could not prevent Hamilton from taking a third successive chequered flag, though, to leave the drivers’ championship resting on a knife-edge.
Qualifying could be crucial in determining the outcome of Sunday’s race. Hamilton and Verstappen traded fastest times in Friday’s practice sessions, but if Valtteri Bottas can somehow complete a Mercedes front row, the Finn can provide a welcome defence against Verstappen’s increasingly aggressive, if not outright reckless, driving. Crucially, if neither Verstappen nor Hamilton finishes the Grand Prix, it is the Dutchman who will claim a maiden world title on Sunday owing to having more overall race wins this season.
