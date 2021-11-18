F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen waits on penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident
The Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix
Follow all the latest Formula One news with Max Verstappen anxiously waiting to see if he will be punished for the incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion won Sunday’s race in fine style following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they battled for first position late in the race.
The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, a decision Mercedes chief Toto Wolff later called “laughable”. However, Mercedes have since been granted a right of review leaving Verstappen’s fate up in the air once again. Should the FIA rule against him, the Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at the next race in Qatar this weekend.
Follow all the latest F1 news throughout the day:
Max Verstappen won't change his approach if penalised for Lewis Hamilton incident
A decision could see Max Verstappen lose points by way of a time penalty, or face a grid drop for the upcoming race in Qatar. Either way, he’s of a mindset that he knows what to do and wouldn’t change his style regardless.
Verstappen says he hasn’t looked back at the incident and pointed out that he would do exactly the same again because, as a race driver, he already knows the capabilities of his car and what he needs to do to take on each turn of the course.
“I didn’t need to look at the footage because I was driving the car, so I know exactly what happened,” he said.
Binotto plays down impact of Mercedes engine on Hamilton win
Mattia Binotto also spoke with Sky Italia about Lewis Hamilton’s stunning drive at Interlagos last weekend, when the seven-time world champion took one of the greatest victories of his career after starting the sprint race from last on the grid.
Much was made of the impact made by Hamilton’s fresh internal combustion engine, which earned him a five-place penalty, but Binotto believes the power unit was not entirely behind Mercedes’ success.
“I honestly don’t think it’s a power unit issue,” the Ferrari team principal said. “From one track to another, a car can adapt better than the other. In Mexico, Red Bull had an advantage. In Sao Paulo it was Mercedes.
“You can also see it from [Valtteri] Bottas’ performance, who did not change the engine. The difference between the two of them [Bottas and Hamilton] was small. What will matter more is how the cars adapt to the next grands prix, of which two are unknown to everyone.”
Ricciardo remains against reverse grids
The idea of reverse grids being used in F1 Sprint races has been put back on top of the sport’s news agenda after Lewis Hamilton’s stunning charge through the field from 20th to fifth at last Saturday’s event in Brazil.
Mattia Binotto, team principal of Ferrari, says the sport “should really” consider reverse grids, telling Motorsport.com: “I think it does [increase drama] honestly, because of so many overtakings, and so much fun. Having seen what happens, I think it’s even not debatable.”
McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, though, remains against the idea, joining the likes of Hamilton himself and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in voicing his opposition.
“Lewis having to start at the back certainly made the [sprint] race more exciting to watch,” the Australian told reporters in Qatar. “The sprint race benefited from [Hamilton starting last]. But I also think a win should remain a real win. A sprint race has less value [than the main race]. Even then, you want the winner to feel at the finish that they were really the best.
“If you only win because of a pole position, which you got because you were the slowest in qualifying…I don’t know how much satisfaction that gives.”
Leclerc will become more aggressive if Verstappen avoids punishment
Charles Leclerc says he will adapt his driving style and potentially become more aggressive on track if Max Verstappen avoids a penalty for pushing Lewis Hamilton wide at Interlagos last weekend.
The Monégasque driver currently sits sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, narrowly ahead of Spanish team-mate Carlos Sainz, and says drivers are constantly shifting the boundaries in their driving based on decisions from stewards.
“You always need to adapt to every situation, every decision the stewards are doing,” Leclerc told reporters in Qatar ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Grand Prix at Losail. “As soon as I knew that it wasn’t a penalty for Max in Austria, I came to Silverstone and I changed my driving.
“So I think that’s a bit the same for every driver, we will always try to race at the limits of what we’re allowed to do. And that’s what I will do if in case these these things are allowed.
Hamilton now believes Verstappen was at fault in Brazil
Lewis Hamilton says he has changed his mind about his clash with Max Verstappen at Interlagos last weekend, indicating he now believes his title rival was at fault.
The seven-time world champion reacted calmly over the radio in Brazil last weekend after hearing the Dutchman would not be punished for running him wide into Turn 4, ultimately making a successful overtake 11 laps later and securing one of the most stunning victories of his career.
Mercedes are currently locked in a right to review hearing with the FIA in Qatar as they seek retrospective punishment for the Red Bull driver, and Hamilton told reporters in Qatar ahead of this weekend’s race that he now holds a different view, but is concentrating on his preparations for his first ever race at Losail.
“I think the reason at the time I would say [what I said] is that’s the mentality you have to take,” the 36-year-old said.
“If you sit in the car at the moment and complain it will only hold you back, so in the moment I just had to keep moving forwards and also it’s difficult to judge on something that you’ve not seen all the angles. I re-looked at it and I have a different viewpoint naturally now, but I’m just putting all my energy into setting up the car and making sure that I’m in the right headspace this weekend, so I’ve not really given anything to it.”
Track limits will be policed in five corners in Qatar
The FIA is cutting Formula 1 drivers no slack this weekend, after the governing body announced its intention to police track limits at five corners around the Losail this weekend, despite this being the track’s F1 debut.
The track mostly consists of high and medium speed corners, with a long pit straight meaning the Mercedes car may well be quicker than the Red Bull this weekend. Only two drivers, Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin, have raced this track before, meaning 18 men are taking a step into the unknown.
Track limits policing described corners where, if a driver takes his car toon far out of the boundary of the circuit, the Race Director can punish them by deleting their lap time in qualifying or giving them a time penalty for repeated infractions in the race.
At most circuits limits are policed at one or two corners, but Losail will see five closely monitored, namely Turns 4, 12, 13, 14, and 16.
Alonso derides F1 media obligations
Fernando Alonso has derided the constant expectation on Formula One drivers to offer soundbites to media, explaining that little changes day-to-day when they are preparing for each Grand Prix.
““It’s very, very repetitive,” said the Alpine driver, quoted by Motorsport-Total. “It’s not directed against you [the journalists]. It’s just that Formula 1 is very open to the media. In principle, we can make the same statements for Qatar, for Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. I think the most interesting thing is the title fight with Hamilton and Verstappen.
“Everything else is very, very boring, very repetitive.”
Alonso has clocked up 62 points to sit in 10th in the driver standings so far this season.
Verstappen would do the same again despite Hamilton controversy
Max Verstappen insists he would do the same again after coming under scrutiny for turning his steering wheel to the right when he and Lewis Hamilton ran wide into Turn 4 at Brazil last weekend.
Mercedes are currently locked in a right to review hearing with the FIA in Qatar as they seek retrospective punishment for the Dutchman, but the 24-year-old believes he was in the right.
“I didn’t need to look at the footage because I was driving the car,” Verstappen said. “I know exactly what happened. And like I said last time out, I thought it was a great battle and I had a lot of fun as well out there.
“You know, as a driver, I think we know exactly what we can or cannot do in a car. We were fighting hard, braking late into the corner, the tyres were quite worn. If I would have turned more abrupt to the left, you just spin off the track.
Tsunoda admits his needs to improve physically for F1
Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has admitted he needs to improve “quite a bit” physically in order to improve his performances in Formula 1.
The 21-year-old joined the Red Bull sister team for 2021 after a single season in Formula 2, and has struggled for consistency and pace, with five places and 72 points separating him and impressive team-mate Pierre Gasly.
The Japanese driver is by far the smallest on the grid at 5’2”, and admitted to reporters in Qatar ahead of this weekend’s race that he struggled with his shoulder last time out at Interlagos.
“In Brazil I felt it a little bit. To be honest, not a little bit, quite a lot,” he said. “Yeah, it’s not perfect. “Definitely I need to improve physically, but I think it’s OK.”
Former Alpha Tauri and Red Bull man Alex Albon, who will return to the grid next season with Williams, has been acting as Tsunoda’s driver coach at recent races.
Qatar chief confident of action-packed race on debut
The Losail circuit which hosts Qatar’s first ever Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend has traditionally been used to host MotoGP races since its opening in 2004, but a circuit chief is confident the layout can provide for plenty of action and overtakes.
The track houses plenty of high-speed corners and a long pit straight, which could well favour the Mercedes car over the Red Bull on Sunday.
Amro Al-Hamad, the executive director of Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, told Autosport: “Nobody has any data here, nobody drove here before, so that is going to add a lot. Every single minute in practice is going to make a difference because they still don’t know what type of set-up they need for all their chassis.
“The strategy is going to be completely different when it comes to tyre wear, because it’s a very fast track, or a flowing track with a couple of opportunities for overtaking. I know from a competitive driver point of view that there is a lot of overtaking that is going to be done.”
