F1 news LIVE: McLaren launch 2022 car and Lewis Hamilton latest as drivers slam ‘ridiculous’ season finale
Follow all the latest news and updates ahead of the 2022 season as McLaren prepare to unveil their new car
The controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the title on the last lap of the season, has been described as “ridiculous” as Formula One was accused of putting entertainment ahead of its own rules. At Thursday’s Aston Martin car launch, Canadian driver Lance Stroll said race director Michael Masi’s controversial decision to let some but not all cars pass the safety car was “not right” as the pre-season car launches continued to be dominated by the events of last campaign.
“The rules are the rules. You can’t be modifying the rules for entertainment, it has to be sport first,” Stroll said. “I don’t think it’s right what happened in Abu Dhabi.” Stroll’s team-mate and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel defended Masi and sympathised with the difficult position he found himself in, but agreed that the Formula One had got its priorities wrong. Meanwhile, speculation continues to surround Hamilton’s future in the sport amid an ongoing investigation into the season-deciding race.
Mercedes are set to launch their car next week but today it is the turn of McLaren, who announced that star driver Lando Norris has signed a new four-year contract with the team earlier this week. In doing so, McLaren revealed their ambitions of challenging for the world championship as Formula One enters a new era of rules and regulations, and the unveiling of their MCL36 car is another important step ahead of the start of the new season at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below:
McLaren set to launch 2022 car
It’s a big day for McLaren, ahead of what they hope is another significant season for the team.
Under Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl, McLaren have made important steps forward in recent seasons and although they ultimately lose out to Ferrari in the battle for third last year, it was another campaign of progress.
Lando Norris secured four podium finishes, as well as his first pole position, while Daniel Ricciardo ended the team’s long wait for a Grand Prix win with victory in Monza.
It was McLaren’s first race win in 170 attempts, and Norris’ second-placed finish also ensured they were the only team to secure a one-two last season.
Ultimately though, McLaren want to return to championship contention. That was the big statement from Seidl as they announced Norris’ new contract this week.
Red Bull confirm new title sponsor as they reveal 2022 F1 car
Red Bull have confirmed software giant Oracle as their new title sponsor as they revealed their car for the 2022 Formula 1 season.
The new deal, announced to coincide with the launch of Red Bull’s 2022 car on Wednesday with which Max Verstappen hopes to defend his title, will see the team renamed Oracle Red Bull Racing.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit will also make greater use of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure to hone race strategy and engine development, including work on the team’s new 2026 power units, and help Red Bull drive greater fan engagement.
It will involve applying artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to groom its junior drivers and the setting up of gaming partnership Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, the team said in a statement.
Oracle’s scaled up partnership with Red Bull further boosts the profile of American companies in Formula One, which was acquired by U.S.-based Liberty Media in 2017.
The deal sees world champion Max Verstappen’s team renamed Oracle Red Bull Racing
F1 to introduce mandatory Covid vaccination for all drivers and staff
Formula One staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 under new FIA rules.
The policy drawn up by the sport’s governing body will be written into the regulations for the new season and will apply to all drivers, teams, media and hospitality guests.
It is expected that no exemptions will be granted.
The sport hopes the rule will avoid a repeat of the Novak Djokovic fiasco which overshadowed the build-up to this month’s Australian Open.
All of the grid’s current drivers are understood to be vaccinated.
The policy drawn up by the sport’s governing body will be written into the regulations for the new season and will apply to all drivers, teams, media and hospitality guests
Hamilton faces ‘emotional’ test in F1 return ‘to climb back up the mountain’
Lewis Hamilton will find it difficult to continue in Formula One if his Mercedes car is not competitive next season, according to two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.
Hamilton’s future in the sport remains in doubt following the controversial end to last season which saw the 37-year-old miss out on a record-breaking eighth world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the year.
Mercedes will will unveil their new car next week ahead of the first round of pre-season testing.
It comes as Formula One prepares for the biggest overhaul in regulations since 2014 in an attempt to increase overtaking opportunities and reduce the gaps between the teams.
And Hakkinen believes there remains a lot of “question marks” surrounding Hamilton’s future in the sport, and the competitiveness of his car next season could be a factor in his decision.
There are a lot of ‘question marks’ surrounding Hamilton’s future in the sport
Red Bull call for ‘consistency’ in wake of F1’s investigation
The FIA must look to establish more “consistency” in race direction, Red Bull have urged ahead of the report on the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The organisation are investigating the processes that saw Michael Masi controversially intervene in the final laps of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, allowing Max Verstappen to launch a late overtake and take both race and world title victory from Lewis Hamilton.
The findings are expected to be presented at the Formula 1 Commission meeting on 14 February, and Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley believe that these must provide some clarity, and be respected by teams.
Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley also says that teams must respect the findings of the report
Russell has race pace questioned by Red Bull
George Russell’s race pace has been questioned by influential Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko as the British driver prepares for his first season at Mercedes.
The 23-year-old has joined the German team from Williams ahead of the 2022 season, replacing Valtteri Bottas.
Russell is yet to take a Grand Prix win, and has just one podium in Formula 1.
Marko, head of Red Bull’s driver development program, challenged Russell to live up to the confidence shown in him by Mercedes.
“Let’s see what Mr Russell will do at Mercedes and whether the praise he has received in advance is justified,” remarked Marko to Austrian outlet Autorevue. “I want to see that first.
“There’s no discussion in qualifying, he’s sensational there but if you look at his race speed, he wasn’t far ahead of [then Williams team-mate Nicholas] Latifi.”
Helmut Marko wonders if Russell will be able to match potential rivals on race day
‘He doesn’t do bull****’: Former teammate lifts lid on working with Verstappen
Max Verstappen “doesn’t do bull***” and is “very direct” with his teammates, former Red Bull driver Alex Albon has revealed.
Verstappen and Albon raced together across the 2019 and 2020 seasons, before he was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull last year.
The Dutchman went on to win his maiden Formula One world title last season and the 24-year-old will look to defend his championship alongside Perez this campaign.
Albon will be returning to Formula One this year after taking up a seat at Williams, and has lifted the lid on what it is like to work alongside the Red Bull driver.
“He’s very honest, Max doesn’t do bull****,” Albon told Formula One magazine of Verstappen. “He’s very direct. You could say that he is really Dutch!”
Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon said Verstappen can be ‘direct’ but not difficult to work with
FIA ‘aware’ of Red Bull team radio messages pressuring Masi
The FIA has said that it is aware of radio transmissions that appear to evidence suggestions that Michael Masi was influenced by Red Bull over race radio during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Race director Masi’s role in the season-ending race at Yas Marina Circuit has been heavily criticised since Max Verstappen was afforded the opportunity to pass title rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap in the United Arab Emirates.
Masi allowed lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton to unlap themselves before allowing racing to restart, clearing the way for the Red Bull driver to pass the seven-time world champion on fresher tyres and claim his first world title.
The events are being investigated by the FIA, with a report due to be released ahead of the start of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March.
In audio from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is heard giving Masi apparent advice on the process of restarting the race.
In a statement given to the BBC, the FIA said: “We are aware of [the messages] and it is part of the investigation.”
The FIA will release its report into the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before the 2022 season begins
McLaren set to launch 2022 car
McLaren launch their 2022 car today with the reveal taking place at 7pm GMT on Friday 11 February. It will be streamed live on McLaren.com, YouTube, and Sky Sports F1, and will feature Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.
It’s set to be a big year for McLaren, who talked up their title ambitions when they announced Norris’ contract extension earlier this week.
Team principal Andreas Seidl said: “We are still on our journey to fight at the front and Lando is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build towards our ultimate shared goal of world championships.”
Stroll slams ‘ridiculous’ end to F1 season finale
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has slammed the “ridiculous” end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Stroll said race director Michael Masi’s controversial decision to let some but not all cars pass the safety car, which led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton to win the title on the last lap of the season, was “not right”.
"My opinion is that it's ridiculous that we didn't go back racing the way that we should have gone back," Stroll said as Aston Martin revealed their 2022 car . "You can't change the rules halfway through, at the end of a race, and tell half the cars they can overtake.
"Unfortunately, I was part of the group of the other half of the cars and couldn't overtake on brand new soft tyres with the opportunity to pass and maybe do something.
"It's just never been done before and it's important that we keep rules consistent.
"I understand it's great to go racing and everyone wants to see the last lap of the race and the two drivers fighting for the world championship go head-to-head with one lap to go, but we can't be making up rules at the end of a race, that has to be set in stone.
"If there was maybe an error where cars didn’t pass soon enough when the safety car came out or backmarkers weren't allowed to pass the safety car early enough and the consequence is we won't get the whole lap of racing well, then that's how it is.
"That is the rule, the rules have to be consistent. In Formula 1 we've seen some inconsistency in penalties and decision making and I think this was maybe a little bit too much. It's important that those things are set in stone."
