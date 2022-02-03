F1 latest news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton future has ‘a lot of question marks’ as Red Bull doubt George Russell
Latest updates ahead of the 2022 season, including which drivers will start where, car launches and more
Lewis Hamilton’s return to social media for the first time since the 2021 F1 season finale, in a team promo video for the Chinese New Year, has fans speculating that the British racer will also return to the grid for next season - calming some fears of retirement. Now it’s the turn of his new team-mate to be in the spotlight, with George Russell joining Mercedes for this year - and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko questioning whether he really has the race pace to cope at the highest level.
For Red Bull themselves, their No1 driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen faced rumours of an exit earlier in the week, amid claims he could jump ship to rivals Mercedes. Red Bull of course denied as much, suggesting too much had happened between the teams for that to be feasible. All teams are now gearing up for the new campaign in their new cars, with more testing to come in the weeks ahead.
Here’s the very latest news as the new season prepares for the opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below:
Hamilton’s F1 return will be ‘emotional’ says Hill
Lewis Hamilton will find it difficult to continue in Formula One if his Mercedes car is not competitive next season, according to two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.
Hamilton’s future in the sport remains in doubt following the controversial end to last season which saw the 37-year-old miss out on a record-breaking eighth world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the year.
Hakkinen believes there remains a lot of “question marks” surrounding Hamilton’s future in the sport, and the competitiveness of his car next season could be a factor in his decision.
You can read the full story here:
Lewis Hamilton faces ‘emotional’ test in F1 return ‘to climb back up the mountain’
There are a lot of ‘question marks’ surrounding Hamilton’s future in the sport
Mercedes star George Russell has race pace questioned by Red Bull
Helmut Marko is not yet convinced by new Mercedes addition George Russell when it comes to the most important factor of all in F1: Race day.
The young Brit has impressed in qualifying, showing consistency and control while with Williams, but Helmut Marko wants to see an improvement on Sunday sessions, as he told Autorevue.
“Now let’s see what Mr Russell will do at Mercedes and whether the praise he has received in advance is justified,” he said. “I want to see that first.
“There’s no discussion in qualifying, he’s sensational there but if you look at his race speed, he wasn’t far ahead of [then Williams team-mate Nicholas] Latifi.”
New Mercedes driver George Russell has race pace questioned by Red Bull
Helmut Marko wonders if Russell will be able to match potential rivals on race day
Max Verstappen took Red Bull car ‘over the limit’, team boss claims
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has praised Max Verstappen’s drive to secure his first world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saying the Dutchman pushed his car “over the limit” to snatch the win.
Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Yas Marina Circuit to seal the Drivers’ Championship in dramatic fashion after the intervention of race director Michael Masi.
Marko has overseen Red Bull’s driver development programme since 1999, and helped guide Verstappen into Formula 1.
The 78-year-old hailed the world champion for both his driving talent and will to win, suggesting that Hamilton now knows he cannot afford to leave any space for the aggressive Dutch driver.
“You could see that [Verstappen] drove the car so over the limit, that was visible,” Marko said.
“And in the races, Hamilton should already know that you can’t leave the smallest gap open at Verstappen.
Max Verstappen took Red Bull car ‘over the limit’, team boss claims
Helmut Marko is full of praise for the Dutch world champion
Lewis Hamilton accused of wanting Michael Masi out in bid to ‘turn F1 upside down’
Lewis Hamilton has been accused of wanting to force Michael Masi out of Formula 1 and turn the sport “upside down”.
The seven-time world champion has not commented publicly on the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw Masi’s controversial intervention set up Max Verstappen to pass Hamilton and deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth title.
It has since been suggested that Hamilton is considering retirement as he awaits the FIA’s report on events at the Yas Marina Circuit, which could see Masi stripped of his race director role.
Dutch racing driver Jeroen Bleekemolen believes that Hamilton will be back on the grid when the 2022 season starts in Bahrain in March.
However Bleekemolen also thinks that Hamilton’s influence is such that changes will be made, warning that “some people will disappear”.
Lewis Hamilton accused of wanting Michael Masi out in bid to ‘turn F1 upside down’
Dutch racing driver Jeroen Bleekemolen believes the FIA ‘has to intervene and make changes’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies