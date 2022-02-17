F1 news LIVE: Ferrari 2022 car launch as Lewis Hamilton return hint dropped by Mercedes
The Scuderia become the latest team to launch their 2022 machinery, plus the latest fallout from the power struggle following the FIA meeting in London
There’s another huge 2022 Formula 1 car launch and livery reveal today after weeks of Ferrari teasing the F1-75. The upcoming F1 season is fast approaching with Max Verstappen aiming to defend his maiden world title after a dramatic end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi to defy Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’s greatness.
The Red Bull driver came out on top in one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time, but the Belgian-Dutch driver is not assured of meeting Hamilton ever again on the track, with the seven-time world champion not committing officially to the new season, though the SIlver Arrows have dropped several hints that the Briton will be “back”.
The highly-controversial episode at the Yas Marina Circuit has led to the F1 Commission meeting in London this week, designed to allow the power brokers in the sport to discuss the controversial incident involving race director Michael Masi’s decision following Nicholas Latifi’s out and the safety car with five laps. Mercedes were especially bitter about the final-lap shootout and heads could roll to provide a satisfactory ending to this bitter saga. The results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy
Elsewhere there is the excitement of F1 cars being launched for the new season, with the next set of covers set to be removed at Ferrari’s garage on Thursday.
Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Why Max Verstappen won’t appear in Drive to Survive season 4
The new season of Drive to Survive will be released soon but Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will not be part of it.
The story arc of the fourth edition of the documentary is almost certainly going to revolve around the Dutchman’s title race with Lewis Hamilton.
Netflix bosses will focus on the pair who headed into the final race of the season on equal points to set up a thrilling end to the campaign in Abu Dhabi.
Why Max Verstappen won’t appear in Drive to Survive season 4
Verstappen won’t feature in the latest edition of the hit Netflix series
‘I really deserved it’: Max Verstappen rejects claims F1 world title is tarnished
Max Verstappen insists his maiden F1 world championship is not tarnished by the controversy which surrounded the final race of the season.
Verstappen clinched victory at the decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on a dramatic final lap in which he overtook reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. While the Dutchman’s racing was fair, the circumstances caused much contention, after race director Michael Masi hurried through the restart protocols following a safety car intervention in order to manufacture an entertaining finale.
Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat before stay quiet in the wake of the race, which had been in his grasp and would have seen him clinch a record eighth world title, surpassing Michael Schumacher. Only this weekend did he finally emerge on social media with a message saying: “I’m back.”
‘I really deserved it’: Max Verstappen rejects claims F1 world title is tarnished
Race director Michael Masi received criticism after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout
Ferrari will take the covers off on the F1-75 car at 1pm GMT.
It’s a huge year for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
The pressure is on to bring the Scuderia back to title contention.
Ferrari set to unveil 2022 car and livery
Ferrari are primed to reveal their machinery for the 2022 season plus their livery.
It’s one of the most exciting releases of the off-season with the Scuderia’s cult-like following.
‘I really deserved it’: Max Verstappen rejects claims F1 world title is tarnished
Max Verstappen insists his maiden F1 world championship is not tarnished by the controversy which surrounded the final race of the season.
Verstappen clinched victory at the decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on a dramatic final lap in which he overtook reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. While the Dutchman’s racing was fair, the circumstances caused much contention, after race director Michael Masi hurried through the restart protocols following a safety car intervention in order to manufacture an entertaining finale.
Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat before stay quiet in the wake of the race, which had been in his grasp and would have seen him clinch a record eighth world title, surpassing Michael Schumacher. Only this weekend did he finally emerge on social media with a message saying: “I’m back.”
‘I really deserved it’: Max Verstappen rejects claims F1 world title is tarnished
Race director Michael Masi received criticism after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout
Bahrain Grand Prix to remain on Formula One calendar until 2036
Formula One has announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2036.
The contract extension is the longest of F1 owners’ Liberty Media’s five-year reign.
The Sakhir circuit joined the schedule in 2004 during Bernie Ecclestone’s rule, becoming the first F1 race in the Middle East.
The race was cancelled in 2011 amid civil unrest in the country but has been an ever-present on the calendar since.
For the second consecutive season, Bahrain will stage the first race of a record-breaking 23-round campaign, with Max Verstappen opening his championship defence in the Gulf Kingdom on March 20.
Bahrain Grand Prix to remain on Formula One calendar until 2036
The contract extension is the longest of F1 owners’ Liberty Media’s five-year reign
Sebastian Vettel enjoys ‘magical’ experience on drive with ‘proper’ Stig
Sebastian Vettel has described the magical experience of racing alongside rally driving legend Stig Blomqvist at the Race of Champions in Sweden last weekend.
Vettel ultimately lost out on the Race of Champions title to nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb but he said his trip had been made by ticking an item off his bucket list and racing alongside Blomqvist in the iconic Audi Quattro S1.
Blomqvist, now 75, raced in the Audi Quattro S1 when he won the world rally championship in 1984 and Vettel jumped at the opportunity to take part in a demonstration drive with the Swede.
Max Verstappen ‘feeling fit’ as he showcases F1 pre-season fitness test
Max Verstappen has said that he is “feeling fit” as he prepares for the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Ahead of the launch of Red Bull’s car for the new campaign, the defending world champion has given an insight into his preseason fitness work.
The Dutchman, who stunned Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his first Drivers’ Championship, posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing him doing strength and endurance training.
Max Verstappen ‘feeling fit’ as he showcases F1 pre-season fitness test
Red Bull’s car for the 2022 season will be launched on Wednesday
Christian Horner bids for tour of Mercedes factory at charity auction
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner made a cheeky bid for a tour of the Mercedes team factory during a charity auction on Sunday.
After the conclusion of the silent auction at the Autosport Awards in London, it was revealed that Horner had made a bid for a four-person tour of the Brackley operations centre.
The 48-year-old, who has been part of the Red Bull set-up since 2005, was in fact ineligible for the prize, with clarification in the lot listing saying that “employees of other Formula 1 teams are not eligible to take this tour”.
Christian Horner bids for tour of Mercedes factory at charity auction
Horner’s bid helped raise nearly £50,000 for the Grand Prix Trust
Lando Norris reveals interest from rival F1 teams before McLaren contract extension
Lando Norris has revealed he held talks with other teams in Formula One before agreeing to a new contract with McLaren, a deal which extends his commitment to the British manufacturer through to the end of the 2025 season.
Norris signed a contract extension with McLaren last May before a new agreement was reached and announced on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 season. In revealing the deal, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said it was a significant step in the team’s “journey to world championship contention”.
Seidl added that McLaren were keen to “lock Norris in place”, with the British driver then revealing that there had been interest teams who were also in a position to contend for the championship. Norris said he held “little chats” with other teams but insisted that he been upfront with McLaren about any discussions he was involved in.
Lando Norris reveals interest from rival F1 teams before McLaren contract extension
The 22-year-old has committed his future to McLaren through to the end of the 2025 season
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies