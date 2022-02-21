F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton clarifies Max Verstappen relationship and winter testing latest
The Mercedes star has clarified his feelings towards the Red Bull driver after the Silver Arrows launched the W13 car for the 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton is back after joining forces with George Russell to launch Mercedes’ new W13 car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. And Hamilton has clarified the uncertainty surrounding his future with the FIA dismissing Michael Masi, who has been replaced as race director following the chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Attenion now turns to winter testing, with most cars now launched, with Barcelona and Bahrain crucial in revealing who has the early advantage as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.
Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”
Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton added: “It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. “I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Daniel Ricciardo maintains Max Verstappen ‘deserved’ F1 title
Daniel Ricciardo maintains Max Verstappen “deserved” his title and that F1 should not be as divisive as it has been following the acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“That was kind of, in a way, the shame with [what happened in Abu Dhabi],” he said as per RacingNews365.com.
“There was always going to be a winner and a loser last year, no matter how the last race ended, even if it was a boring last lap finish.
“But they both truly deserved a title. They’ve both done phenomenal races, they both come back, and so someone was always going to lose out, I guess.
“Obviously there’s the Lewis side, but there shouldn’t be a ‘Max doesn’t deserve it’ side, because he absolutely also deserved it.”
Ralf Schumacher ‘never understood why it took so long to replace Valtteri Bottas’
Ralf Schumacher has hailed George Russell as an “exceptional talent” and a long overdue replacement for Valtteri Bottas.
“I think Mercedes have a super line-up now,” former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said.
“There was always a push from us on Sky to change something there. I never quite understood why it took so long to replace Valtteri Bottas.
“I think George Russell is an exceptional talent. Whether he will develop like Lewis Hamilton did remains to be seen. We also have to remember Lewis is 37 years old and Mercedes have to think about the future.”
George Russell tipped ‘to beat Lewis Hamilton from the start’
George Russell has been tipped ‘to beat Lewis Hamilton from the start’ by Ralf Schumacher.
“I thought it was interesting how gentle the two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, were with each other [at the launch],” Schumacher told Speedweek.
“The young Russell was very careful with his comments and emphasised he wants to learn a lot now.
“The tone was quite different when George replaced Lewis in Bahrain 2020 (Sakhir Grand Prix when Hamilton had COVID) and drove alongside Valtteri Bottas. But I’m convinced that internally it looks different, and I already believe he can beat Lewis from the start.”
Lewis Hamilton maintains: ‘I don’t hold grudges’
“I don’t hold any grudges with anybody,” Lewis Hamilton says.
“I don’t think that’s ever a good thing to carry around with you, so I move forwards.
“I don’t dwell on the past. I feel fresh, I feel centred and fully focused.
“I don’t have anything holding me back this year. Not that I did last year, but I’m not letting that experience be one of those.”
F1 car launches: Every team’s new livery and full gallery for 2022 season
Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.
2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.
The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is designed to allow drivers to follow one another more closely and encourage more intense wheel-to-wheel racing, while a five-inch increase in the width of the Pirelli size is part of plan to allow drivers to push harder for longer.
Every F1 team’s new car and livery for 2022 season
Photos and details on every new car launched for the 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton: ‘This has nothing to do with Max’
“This has nothing to do with Max,” Hamilton told reporters at the Mercedes W13 launch event.
“Max did everything a driver would do given the opportunity he was given.
“He is a great competitor and we will go into another battle like we did last year and conduct ourselves. We will obviously grow from our races and experiences we had last year also this season.
“I have no issues with him.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies