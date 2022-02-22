F1 news LIVE: Red Bull’s ‘harsh’ Michael Masi verdict, Lewis Hamilton on George Russell and testing latest
The 2022 Formula 1 season is upon us with pre-season testing set to begin this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following each team’s car launch. The acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has dissipated with the FIA confirming a number of changes.
While Lewis Hamilton is officially back after linking up with George Russell at Mercedes’ launch for their new W13 car. And the seven-time world champion has spoken candidly about his decision to commit to the sport once again after the controversial role of Michael Masi, who has been replaced as race director, following the chaotic 2021 F1 season finale which led to Max Verstappen clinching a maiden world title with Red Bull. Testing begins in Barcelona before switching to Bahrain as we begin to learn which teams have the early advantage as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.
Reflecting on his decision to return, Hamilton said: “I never ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it. It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Lewis Hamilton maintains George Russell ‘fits like a glove’ at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton maintains George Russell “fits like a glove” ahead of their debut F1 season together with Mercedes.
“George, I don’t remember meeting him because I have a bad memory but we’ve all seen that picture of him as a kid when I was at McLaren,” said Hamilton.
“Of course, he has had an amazing run getting to Formula 1 and he was already a part of our team so I have seen him around engineering, seen him over time in the simulator and seen him at Williams.
“So he fits in and fits the position like a glove. So far, it is great.
“Honestly, I have learnt a lot over the years how to engage your team-mate, how to work as a team in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal. That is one of the reasons we have more world titles than any other team.”
‘It’s done’: Christian Horner keen to move on from Abu Dhabi controversy
Christian Horner is keen to move on from the Abu Dhabi controversy while defending Michael Masi’s role as Max Verstapped edged Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling finale to the 2021 season.
“It’s done. He didn’t actually do anything wrong in accordance with the rules,” Horner said. “It’s a bit of a smokescreen as when you look back at the race, Mercedes had two opportunities to pit.
“There was a Virtual Safety Car and then there was a Safety Car. The driver was asking to pit on both occasions and they left him out.
“That’s what exposed him at the end of the race. Tactically we got it right and it’s those small margins.”
Christian Horner labels Michael Masi dismissal as ‘harsh’
Christian Horner insists Michael Masi’s dismissal as Formula 1 race director was ‘harsh’.
“It’s a difficult one,” Horner told Talk Sport. “It’s the FIA’s business. I think it is harsh, I think he was in a very difficult position last year.
“We felt a lot of the decisions went against us last year.
“When you look at what he has at his disposal in terms of resource, compared to what the teams have, it’s such a massive difference.
“It’s good to hear they are bringing in things like the VAR equivalent and one of the most experienced guys in Herbie Blash.
“I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael and that’s not right. That’s my personal feeling.”
Carlos Sainz not afraid of leading Ferrari title challenge
Carlos Sainz insists he does not fear the pressure of leading Ferrari a title fight in 2022 with the Scuderia tipped up as possible contenders.
“The pressure doesn’t scare me,” he told Speedweek.com, “because I’ve been dreaming about it my whole life.
“I want to fight for grand prix wins and World titles and that’s what I’m looking forward to and that’s what I’m working towards.
“When I wake up and fall asleep, I have this wish in the back of my mind and I’m happy when the moment comes.
“We had the chance to fight for pole and win in Monaco last year and it was the first time in my career that I was in that situation. And I loved it, so I’m looking forward to the next opportunity.”
Alpine launch 2022 livery
Fernando Alonso: “It’s good to be back and I’ve been working hard to be ready for the new season. The build-up has been a long time coming after the rule change was delayed due to the pandemic. The car looks fantastic with the new regulations in place and I like the new livery.
“We have a new engine and we’re confident we had a good development in place for this new generation of car. We won’t know where everyone stands until Bahrain, but we’re excited to take the car for its first spin in testing this week. I hope the new regulations have worked and we get more exciting wheel to wheel racing this year.”
Alpine launch 2022 livery
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon: “I’m very excited, of course, to not only see the A522 for the first time but to drive it for the first time this week. It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time, as you know all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at both factories in Enstone and Viry from all of the many talented people working in the different departments there.
“That feeling and responsibility is truly unique and very special. I feel prepared, I feel ready physically, so let’s hit the track and see what we’ve got in our hands this year.”
Alpine launch 2022 livery
This is the ‘flipped’ version that Alpine will carry over the first two races of the season.
Alpine launch 2022 livery
This is the ‘main’ Alpine livery - but the team will be using a flipped version for the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Alpine launch 2022 livery
Here it is! Alpine have just launched their new livery for the 2022 season. Look at that pink!
Valtteri Bottas doubts George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton
Valtteri Bottas doubts George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton due to the consistency of the seven-time world champion.
A former Silver Arrows teammate to Hamilton, Bottas maintains Russell does have the speed, but will ultimately come unstuck with
“I don’t see anyone else beating Lewis in the near future in the same machinery,” the Finn told The Sun. “George will adjust well because he has been with Mercedes for some years. But beating Lewis is not easy. I have experienced that.”
“Every driver has form that is a little bit up and down, but his baseline for performance is just so high. Even when he has a bad day it is not too bad. It is his consistency over the season.”
