F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff puts pressure on Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton on George Russell and testing latest
The 2022 Formula 1 season is imminent with pre-season testing set to begin at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
The 2022 Formula 1 season is upon us with pre-season testing set to begin this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following each team’s car launch. The acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has dissipated with the FIA confirming a number of changes.
While Lewis Hamilton is officially back after linking up with George Russell at Mercedes’ launch for their new W13 car. And the seven-time world champion has spoken candidly about his decision to commit to the sport once again after the controversial role of Michael Masi, who has been replaced as race director, following the chaotic 2021 F1 season finale which led to Max Verstappen clinching a maiden world title with Red Bull. Testing begins in Barcelona before switching to Bahrain as we begin to learn which teams have the early advantage as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.
Reflecting on his decision to return, Hamilton said: “I never ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it. It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Lewis Hamilton maintains George Russell ‘fits like a glove’ at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton maintains George Russell “fits like a glove” ahead of their debut F1 season together with Mercedes.
“George, I don’t remember meeting him because I have a bad memory but we’ve all seen that picture of him as a kid when I was at McLaren,” said Hamilton.
“Of course, he has had an amazing run getting to Formula 1 and he was already a part of our team so I have seen him around engineering, seen him over time in the simulator and seen him at Williams.
“So he fits in and fits the position like a glove. So far, it is great.
“Honestly, I have learnt a lot over the years how to engage your team-mate, how to work as a team in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal. That is one of the reasons we have more world titles than any other team.”
‘It’s done’: Christian Horner keen to move on from Abu Dhabi controversy
Christian Horner is keen to move on from the Abu Dhabi controversy while defending Michael Masi’s role as Max Verstapped edged Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling finale to the 2021 season.
“It’s done. He didn’t actually do anything wrong in accordance with the rules,” Horner said. “It’s a bit of a smokescreen as when you look back at the race, Mercedes had two opportunities to pit.
“There was a Virtual Safety Car and then there was a Safety Car. The driver was asking to pit on both occasions and they left him out.
“That’s what exposed him at the end of the race. Tactically we got it right and it’s those small margins.”
Christian Horner labels Michael Masi dismissal as ‘harsh’
Christian Horner insists Michael Masi’s dismissal as Formula 1 race director was ‘harsh’.
“It’s a difficult one,” Horner told Talk Sport. “It’s the FIA’s business. I think it is harsh, I think he was in a very difficult position last year.
“We felt a lot of the decisions went against us last year.
“When you look at what he has at his disposal in terms of resource, compared to what the teams have, it’s such a massive difference.
“It’s good to hear they are bringing in things like the VAR equivalent and one of the most experienced guys in Herbie Blash.
“I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael and that’s not right. That’s my personal feeling.”
Alpine unveil 2022 F1 challenger
French manufacturer Alpine unveiled their 2022 Formula One challenger in Paris on Monday, becoming the ninth team to take the wraps off their car for the upcoming season ahead of the first winter test later this week.
The Renault-owned team’s new A522 has been designed to the sport’s radical new rules, with the cleaner, swept-back aerodynamics and larger 18-inch wheels, aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.
It also features a revised livery, with the pink colour scheme of new title partner and water technology company BWT mixed in with the team’s traditional blue.
Alpine’s target is to fight for the championship within 100 races of the start of Formula One’s new rules era, which will begin with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.
“In 2022, we want to show constant progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are contenders for the title in the future,” said Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi.
“We are going in the right direction and we want to carry on our climb to the summit.”
The outfit, who have finished fifth in the constructors’ standings for the last three years, recently beefed up their technical department and last week announced the signing of former Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer as new team principal in a move aimed at reversing their plateauing form.
The team, who head into 2022 with an unchanged driver line up of double world champion Fernando Alonso and Frenchman Esteban Ocon, returned to the top step of the podium last season, with Ocon handing them their first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix in Hungary.
“I’ve had the displeasure of racing against these formidable competitors,” said Szafnauer.
“I remember too well when they beat us in Hungary and didnât put a foot wrong,” he said referring to Ocon’s win ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel who finished second on the road but was later disqualified for a fuel irregularity.
Alpine displayed a 2022 show car at their Paris event but released images of their actual car, which is currently being readied for the first pre-season test in Barcelona which gets underway on Wednesday.
Fernando Alonso optimistic about 2022 F1 season with Alpine
Double world champion Fernando Alonso is heading into the Formula One season in optimistic mood, with the Spaniard hoping the new 2022 rules can deliver enough of a shake up to put his Alpine team in the fight at the front.
The 40-year-old returned to the sport last year, signing for the same Enstone-based outfit with whom he won his two titles in 2005 and 2006 when they ran as Renault.
But his sights had always been set on the 2022 rules overhaul, billed as the most sweeping in decades.
“I came back to the sport ... because of this regulation,” said Alonso, at the launch of Alpine’s 2022 challenger in Paris, when asked if the new rules could be a game-changer.
“So it has been one year and a half waiting for these cars.”
Formula One’s new rules, featuring a complete redesign of the cars, are aimed at delivering better racing.
Together with a more restrictive cost cap, they could put more teams in the mix at the front, if not completely reset the competitive order.
Renault-owned Alpine, however, are tempering hope with realism.
The team returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix in 2013, then racing as Lotus, when Alonso’s team mate Esteban Ocon took his maiden win in Hungary.
But they finished fifth in the overall constructors’ standings for the third year in succession.
Their target is to be in the championship fight within 100 races, starting with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
The outfit recently beefed up their technical department and last week announced the signing of Otmar Szafnauer as their new team principal who joins from rivals Aston Martin.
At Monday’s launch, Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi said progress and momentum would be key.
The team had to aim for at least fifth in the standings again, he added, cautioning that their form relative to competition would only become evident once they hit the track.
Alonso, who scored a podium last year and whose future beyond this season will hinge on how competitive the team can get, said he was confident they were ready to take on 2022.
“I’m more optimistic than last year probably because the new rules gives you that hope that everything can change and you (can) be competitive from race one,” he said.
Alpine F1: Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso unveil new A522 car
F1 launches: Which 2022 car is your favourite?
Lewis Hamilton reveals what George Russell can learn ahead of debut season with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton is encouraging George Russell to learn and grow as much as he can in the Mercedes team.
Russell left Williams at the end of the last season to join Hamilton at Mercedes and replace Valtteri Bottas as the second seat for Toto Wolff. Seven-time champion Hamilton said he’d use his experience of knowing what it’s like to be on a team with a champion, his rookie season saw him line-up next to Fernando Alonso, to help Russell.
“I am excited to engage with him, to collaborate with him,” Hamilton said per GP Fans. “Hopefully, our styles aren’t too dissimilar. I know what it is like for him being in a position up against a world champion and I know the pressures that come with it, the expectations and the external feeling of what it is like.
Lewis Hamilton reveals what George Russell can learn ahead of debut Mercedes season
Russell will compete in his first season for Mercedes in the 2022 season which starts in Bahrain in March
AlphaTauri confirm plans for Barcelona testing
AlphaTauri have become the latest team to confirm their running schedule for the three-day testing in Barcelona.
Otmar Szafnauer wants to be ‘the glue’ to holds Alpine together
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer wants to be “the glue” that holds his new team together in his first F1 season in charge.
Szafnauer is optimistic about leading Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who sensationally won in Hungary last year.
“I’ll bring my style of collaborative leadership,” the Romanian-American said. “I heard Luca [de Meo, CEO of Renault Group] mention the glue that keeps us all together is very important and I do feel that the glue that keeps us all together pointing in the right direction is key to this.
“I try to bring a really strong glue, so my style of leadership, collaborativeness and trustfulness within the organisation.
“I’ve had the… I was going to say pleasure but I should say displeasure of racing against these formidable competitors.
“I remember too well when they beat us in Hungary and didn’t put a foot wrong, for that I congratulate them that they are such great competitors and group of racers.
“I look forward to joining them and helping them not just beat the Aston Martins of this world but everybody else on track.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies