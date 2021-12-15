F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton to receive knighthood as Mercedes ‘back off’ Max Verstappen appeal
Follow all the latest news and reaction after Max Verstappen’s dramatic F1 world championship victory
Mercedes are expected to abort their appeal of Max Verstappen’s dramatic victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as they “don’t want to look like bad losers”, according to Sky’s David Croft. Lewis Hamilton didn’t appear at yesterday’s post-season testing in Abu Dhabi but Verstappen claimed he “definitely” believes reports that the Briton had asked Mercedes’ to withdraw their two initial protests of the result.
Hamilton is set to receive a knighthood at Windsor Castle today as the fallout continues after he was controversially denied a record-breaking eighth world title on the final lap. However, former team owner Eddie Jordan claimed Hamilton has been “too nice for too long” and needs to “harden himself up again” if he wants to hold off Verstappen next year.
The Dutch driver, who confirmed he will have the #1 on his car next season, meanwhile said he was looking forward to some time away from the track as Red Bull and Mercedes’ engineers begin work on their respective cars for next season, which must be unveiled before the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona in February.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
The best of Verstappen is still to come
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has said he believes Max Verstappen can only get better after his first F1 title win.
Verstappen has shown what he can do this season with 18 podiums - an F1 record.
“He is a driver who I’m sure is not at the end of his abilities,” Marko told the BBC.
“We saw his qualifying performance at the last two races, in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. He did qualifying laps that were so much more than the car could deliver.
“And that’s why we believe we haven’t seen the climax of Max Verstappen. The more he wins, the more relaxed he gets.”
Perez speaks on role in F1 race
Sergio Perez found himself in the lead in Abu Dhabi with the job of holding off Lewis Hamilton while his teammate Max Verstappen was in the pit.
The objective was to slow the British driver as much as possible to giver Verstappen the chance to catch him and take the title. Of course the circumstances ended up being more controversial but Perez’ role contributed to the Dutchman winning his first championship.
Perez told motorsport.com: “I was in a position where I had not much to lose. It’s not a place that you want to be in but at the same time I will always put my team above anything. It was a gamble because at that point you are just a piece of cake basically when you are after 18, 19 laps on the soft tyres and Lewis was on fresh rubber. Getting him back out of Turn 6 [re-passing Hamilton] was the key to it.
“I’m just happy that it worked out because I could have cost him half a second at the time, but I’m just happy that I cost him a bit longer.”
Sergio Perez explains key to disrupting Lewis Hamilton’s race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Perez held up Lewis Hamilton enough to take serious time out of the Mercedes and help his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen win the world title
Did Bottas cost Hamilton the title?
Commentator Jolyon Palmer says if Valtteri Bottas was more affective in the Abu Dhabi race Lewis Hamilton would have taken the win.
Bottas had a disappointing race, stuck in the midfield, and had the complete opposite impact that eventual winner Max Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez had. Perez held Hamilton off while Verstappen was in the pit with the Dutchman calling him a “legend”.
Palmer said on BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast: “Bottas had a shocker. Now, did that cost Hamilton the title? If Bottas is within a pit-stop window of Verstappen, Verstappen is not having ‘free’ stops willy nilly.
“A great driver for the team for so many years, his last race he went missing and it meant Verstappen had a ‘free’ stop at the Virtual Safety Car, ‘free’ stop at the Safety Car.
“If you’ve got another Mercedes there within 23 seconds of him, in a car that’s quicker with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, he can’t do it and Hamilton is the champion.
“Bottas has been solid but when it counted, he couldn’t help his teammate, and Perez did everything he possibly could, and he was in contention to do so.”
Bottas “gutted” by F1 result
Valtteri Bottas competed in his final race for Mercedes on Sunday before his move to Alfa Romeo and he’s gutted his teammate Lewis Hamilton didn’t win.
Bottas didn’t have an impact in the race and couldn’t help Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. If the British driver won he would have claimed his eighth world championship.
“It hurts that Lewis didn’t get the drivers’, I feel like I lost the championship because he lost it,” Bottas said in quotes on the official F1 website. “I really feel gutted for him because I feel like he deserved it.”
Lewis Hamilton deserved to win F1 title, ‘gutted’ Valtteri Bottas claims
The Brit was denied a record eighth world title by Max Verstappen in dramatic and controversial circumstances
Ecclestone tells Hamilton he ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over result
Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone says Lewis Hamilton shouldn’t complain about how the F1 title race played out.
The 91-year-old said the result wasn’t unfair and mentioned the earlier decision in the race that went Hamilton’s way.
“It’s complete and utter nonsense,” Ecclestone told Sky Sports News. “If you want to think about it carefully, on the first lap of that race he [Hamilton] went off the circuit and came back on again and Verstappen stayed on the circuit and did absolutely nothing wrong.
“Lewis wasn’t punished at all for this so he shouldn’t be complaining too much. These things happen all the time in sports. We shouldn’t blame the race director, he did exactly what was the right thing to do.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over title result, Bernie Ecclestone claims
Mercedes said the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was ‘unacceptable’ while Hamilton claimed it had been ‘manipulated’
Mercedes have to live with their decisions
Former driver Jan Lammers says Mercedes shouldn’t accuse others over the F1 result and should live with their own decisions.
Lammers adds it was a mistake from Toto Wolff’s team to not pit Hamilton when the safety car came out after Nicholas Latifi crashed. Verstappen did, getting new tyres in the process, which meant he had the speed to overtake and hold off the British star in the final lap.
“They all make their decisions and in the end you see at the end of the race which ones were the right ones,” Lammers told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com.
“If you didn’t make the right decisions in those circumstances, as in the case of Mercedes, then you shouldn’t start beating around the bush and accusing others. Then you really just have to put your hand in your own pocket.
“At the time that yellow flag and Safety Car were there, there were still six corners to go for Mercedes and Hamilton to consider whether or not to come in. Lewis drove past the accident of [Nicholas] Latifi, they had enough time and also enough people behind the scenes thinking about the strategy.
“So I think you can expect them to have had every opportunity to make a decision to come in or not. They chose not to come in, that was their choice. Verstappen was of course in a better situation because he was a bit later. But that doesn’t mean Mercedes didn’t have a choice.”
Brundle: I wish Verstappen and Hamilton could share title
Though the outcome of the final race is being heavily discussed, there’s no doubt Max Verstappen deserved the title after an impressive season.
But Lewis Hamilton also did well to stay in the title fight and for this reason former driver Martin Brundle says he wishes they could share the championship.
He wrote for Sky: “Does Max deserve the championship? Of course he does. He led 652 laps compared with Lewis’ 303 laps. He departed 15 of the 22 races leading the championship, including the last seven. He won 10 races compared to eight for Lewis (yes I know, we’ll get onto that shortly), and it was 18 podiums playing 17.
“And he didn’t have the best of luck along the way, until the last few miles of course,” the Briton added, before giving credit to compatriot Hamilton.
“Lewis would equally have deserved his eighth title. I wish they could share it to be frank. His raw speed, consistency, determination, style, class and stamina – particularly in the closing stages – was outstanding as he delivered another blistering start in his 288th GP at approaching 37 years old.”
Martin Brundle wishes Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton could share F1 title
A controversial final lap in Abu Dhabi saw Verstappen dethrone Hamilton as F1 champion on Sunday
Ricciardo says F1 ending was ‘pretty f***** up’
Daniel Ricciardo has added his opinion to the discussions taking place over how the final race of the F1 season finished.
The controversial decision from race director Michael Masi to allow some cars to unlap themselves and others not led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the final lap. Many have argued the result shouldn’t stand but Mercedes are yet to launch an official appeal after their protests were dismissed on race day.
Ricciardo said of the ending: “I’m glad I’m not part of that, whatever just happened. Seemed, uh, pretty f***** up.”
‘Pretty f***** up’: Daniel Ricciardo explains view of controversial F1 finale
Ricciardo was positioned behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - and he gave his view on what unfolded
Hamilton set to receive knighthood at Windsor Castle
Welcome to The Independent’s daily coverage of all the latest F1 news and reaction following Max Verstappen’s dramatic and controversial final-lap victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.
Mercedes have until Thursday evening to lodge an official appeal, although some reports now suggest they will reluctantly accept the result.
Verstappen remained in Abu Dhabi yesterday to participate in post-season testing, however, Hamilton has returned to England and is set to receive a knighthood in a ceremony at Windsor Castle today.
“When I think about that honour of being knighted, I think about people like my grandad who served in the war,” Hamilton said last year.
“I think about those unsung heroes and I don’t look at myself as an unsung hero. I haven’t saved anybody. It is an incredible honour that a small number of people have bestowed on them.
“I hear the national anthem and I am a very proud Brit. It is a special moment to be up there representing a nation and having the flag over your head.”
