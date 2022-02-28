F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton makes retirement admission as Andretti plot move into sport
Follow all the latest news from the sport of F1 as the new 2022 season approaches
Formula One is gearing up for the new 2022 season and is only three weeks away from the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, of a packed calendar. The new cars took to the track last week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where testing began over three days – and where Lewis Hamilton finished quickest – and they will be back out for more testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
However, there will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”.
Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Bottas excited after move to Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about his 2022 move to Alfa Romeo and how he believes it wall allow him to become the ‘best version’ of himself.
Bottas spent five years driving alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and watched the Brit claim four out of five championships and notch wup 50 wins compared to Bottas’ 10 during the same period.
Speaking at the Alfa Romeo team’s unveiling of the 2022 C42 challenger’s colours Bottas said: “I am excited. It’s a new challenge for me, it’s a new project in a way and you need a certain mindset for it. And I’m absolutely ready for that at this stage of my career, where I’ve already gained quite a bit of experience.
“I absolutely feel that I have so much more to do to get better and so much more to give to this sport.
“As a driver, I think you never stop learning, as long as you want to. So of course, I’m always looking at areas that I can be better, and it truly feels like now I can just be the best version of myself instead of trying to be something else and trying too hard.
“But in the end, it’s going to be a team effort and I don’t see me as the only leader of the team. We’re in this together – that’s the feeling.”
Bottas’s start to pre-season running with Alfa Romeo did not go according to plan, as he managed just 54 laps across three days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Alfa Romeo struggled with both porpoising and various mechanical faults.
Hamilton calls 2022 pre-season the ‘most exciting and interesting’
Lewis Hamilton ended three days of pre-season tests at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain on top with the fastest lap time and the 37-year-old spoke about his excitement at getting behind the wheel of the new cars.
He told the media: “Arriving and looking down the pit lane and seeing all the different cars, I think it’s one of the most exciting and interesting seasons that I’ve ever embarked upon.
“It will be interesting to see where everyone comes out and where we stand in the first race.”
“I think every year’s exciting,” he continued, “but of course [in] previous years it was an evolution of the previous year’s car, so in this one, it’s completely brand new. I’ve seen the designs of our car over several months, but now to see everyone’s car out there, you’re trying to get a close eye to see what is different, if there is anything, why certain teams have chosen a certain route in terms of sidepod design, front wing and the floor.
“So, I think it’s the most exciting [year], and again, you have absolutely no idea where you stand.”
The standings at the end of testing saw Hamilton on top on Day 3 with his teammate George Russell second on the timesheets ahead of the Official Pre-Season Test in Bahrain in March.
Andretti Global looking at Haas acquisition
Michael Andretti is keeping his options open as he awaits the FIA’s decision about setting up a new F1 team for the 2024 season.
If the application is successful Andretti would have to pay a $200 million entry fee that would be split among the current 10 F1 teams and has admitted he does not personally have the funds but has enthusiastic partners backing Andretti Global.
"They want to do this and do it right and be competitive. They’re not in it to just be in it. They’re in sports already and they think Formula One is very attractive at the moment... the popularity in the U.S. growing. The timing is perfect." Andretti said, although he would not reveal his investors.
However, the preference for Andretti Global is to purchase a current team rather than start one from scratch and the company has reached out to Haas owner, Gene Haas, about a possible buyout.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, team Haas removed the logos of its Russian sponsor from its cars during F1’s preseason test in Spain while team principal Guenther Steiner said he was not sure if Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will be able to compete this season.
Steiner also said there had been no recent contact from either Michael or Mario Andretti, but Michael Andretti revealed that if Haas would sell to him, Andretti Global could be on the F1 grid next season.
"He doesn’t want to sell. If he wants to sell, tell him to call me. That makes it a lot easier for us," Andretti said.
"The last conversation I had with him was probably around October or November. He told me he didn’t care if he’s running in the back, says it works for him anyway.”
Michael Andretti responds to Toto Wolff’s ‘dilution’ comments
Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, believes that adding two more cars to the F1 grid would reduce the competition and revenue to teams but Michael Andretti doesn’t share that view saying:
"Toto’s going out there, ‘What do you bring to the table?’ I think we bring a lot, and I think we’ll bring a lot more than what we’ll be diluting.”
Andretti put forward the case of Formula One’s expansion in the United States – there are currently two US races planned this season with a third expected to be added to future calendars – as well as a huge rise in popularity thanks to Netflix docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’ which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the sport.
“That’s our case. The American market is still untapped, but obviously with the Netflix series, that’s really brought a lot of popularity.” Andretti said.
“I believe we can bring more longevity to the Netflix series to have a real American team with an American driver. I believe with our brand, I think it could keep a lot of interest going for a lot more years."
F1 does not have an American driver, but Andretti hopes to bring in 21-year-old Californian Colton Herta should his plans for a new team progress to the next stage.
Andretti attempted to buy the Sauber team last year and would have put Herta in one of the cars had the deal not collapsed, prompting him to file the application with FIA in December.
Andrettis waiting on FIA decision for new F1 team
1978 F1 champion, Mario Andretti, took to Twitter last week to outline his son’s plans for an expansion team revealing that Andretti Global had applied to the FIA to set up a new team in time for the 2024 season and was awaiting a decision.
His son, Michael Andretti, confirmed on Friday that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations to show the FIA that there is strong public support for a new team in the hope that motorsports’ governing body would come to a decision soon.
Amid preparations for IndyCar’s opener in St. Petersburg, Michael Andretti said he had expected FIA’s decision in January and that he and his father have grown restless as the application sits unresolved.
"I think we check every box," Michael Andretti said. "We’re a long way down the road with a manufacturer. There’s nothing that should us hold back from being accepted.
“But our thing is, the clock’s running, so we need to get this going ASAP. Because two years sounds like a long time. But it’s not a long time.
“We’ve got a lot to do, a lot to build. We’ve talked to a lot of people. They’re just sitting on the sideline waiting to see this thing go, and we can build a real credible team. I’m excited if we can get the approval, we can come in looking good.”
Hamilton contemplated retirement after F1 title defeat
Lewis Hamilton seriously contemplated retiring from Formula One after losing the world title to Max Verstappen in December. The 37-year-old was beaten in a controversial conclusion to the final race in Abu Dhabi which saw Verstappen overtake him on the final lap to win his first world championship and deny Hamilton a historic eighth title.
Hamilton kept a low profile after the loss and admitted to RacingNews365.com that he considered stepping away from the sport during his time away.
"Naturally, I think at the end of any season, probably for those that are around my age, of course you’re thinking about the future,” he said.
“You’re thinking about, what are the next steps? What are the right steps for you to take, and what’s right for you in terms of overall happiness?
"So I always evaluate all my options. I did make a commitment to the team earlier on in the season.
"And ultimately, I love what I do. I love being a part of a team. I love working with - and I’ve said it so many times - everyone towards a common goal.
“And I feel at my best, so why do I need to leave?”
Despite the reflections over retirement Hamilton decided to continue and posted the fastest lap time of testing around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the weekend.
