Formula One is gearing up for the new 2022 season and is only three weeks away from the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, of a packed calendar. The new cars took to the track last week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where testing began over three days – and where Lewis Hamilton finished quickest – and they will be back out for more testing on 10 March in Bahrain.

However, there will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”.

Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.

