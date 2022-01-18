F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton latest, Toto Wolff branded ‘unacceptable’ as Mercedes announce car launch date
Follow all the latest F1 news and developments ahead of the 2022 season
The Formula 1 off season rumbles on with the aftermath of Abu Dhabi still an intense topic in F1 circles, not to mention the link between that and Lewis Hamilton’s future. The seven-time world champion appears to be switching off after the bitter ending to the 2021 season as Max Verstappen stole a maiden world title following a thrilling final lap.
But there is also much to debate and discuss surrounding both new rules for the upcoming season, as well as uncertainty surrounding who will line up on the grid.
Another trend is how Mercedes, Toto Wolff and the FIA mend their relationship ahead of next season, with Michael Masi’s decisions and performance a source of pain for the Silver Arrows.
All will be revealed in two months when the FIA’s inquiry becomes public on the eve of the opening weekend of the 2022 season.
With George Russell in theory joining Hamilton at Mercedes next season, there will be a shuffle elsewhere, with Sergio Perez not certain to return to Red Bull. Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, Fernando Alonso at Alpine, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, Nicholas Latifi at Williams, Alex Albon at Williams, Guanyu Zhou at Alfa Romeo and Mick Schumacher at Haas will all need to secure new contracts too. Follow all the latest F1 news below:
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton quitting would be ‘indictment’ for F1
Toto Wolff insists should Lewis Hamilton quit Formula 1 then it would be an “indictment” on the sport.
Speculation remains over the seven-time world champion’s future after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix snatched his hopes of an eighth world title to break a tie for the record with Michael Schumacher.
But Wolff appears in the dark as to which was Hamilton is leaning and hopes Hamilton returns for the sake of the sport.
“I really hope we will see him again. He is the most important part of our sport,” said Wolff in an interview with Krone.
“It would be an indictment for the whole of Formula 1 if the best driver decided to quit because of outrageous decisions.”
George Russell’s style is ‘between Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button’
George Russell’s style has been described by Williams’ Dave Robson as “between Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button”.
“A good question. I think Jenson and Lewis were quite different and in terms of driving style, George is also different,” Robson told Motorsport.com.
“He’s kind of in between the two. To a certain extent it’s about using the tyres and they’ve changed, so I don’t know what Lewis’ style is like these days.
“The most important thing is that George is able to adapt. He drives quite instinctively and I think he continues to improve. He has the talent.”
Valtteri Bottas claims Lewis Hamilton dominance a hindrance at Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas claims Lewis Hamilton’s dominance was a hindrance to him at Mercedes.
The Finn was praised for his role in helping Mercedes land all five constructors’ titles during his tenure with his impressive teamwork and performances.
But Bottas has now revealed what he learned with the Silver Arrows ahead of a lead role at Alfa Romeo.
“I’ve been in a position that I’ve got to know Lewis pretty well as a human being as well, not just as a Formula 1 champion, and learned that he fully deserves everything he’s achieved,” he told GPFans. “He’s got the talent, but then he puts that into good use and he works really hard.
“Obviously, his lifestyle is also different in a way that, he might be in New York just a day before the race weekend, whatever, doing other things. But when he is in his working mode and in this Formula 1 mode, he’s never leaving any stone unturned and he’s always pushing the team a lot.
“I feel like in the last few years, he’s been more in a lead role, and for me, it’s been quite difficult to try and take a lead role, because he’s been, obviously, here before and he’s pretty dominant in the way he works with a team. Also, setting up the car for sure, I’ve learned a few things, but also many [other] things.”
Johnny Herbert maintains Michael Masi has ‘done too much damage to F1’
Ex-F1 racer Johnny Herbert maintains race director Michael Masi has ‘done too much damage’ to the series to remain in his role for 2022.
“In many respects…and in all respects, no,” Herbert told Sky Sports when discussing if he could survive the controversy in Abu Dhabi. “Because I think he has done too much damage to Formula 1 and I think because of the position that he’s in, we have got to have trust.
“And I think that trust has completely and utterly evaporated. “The problem is, is who do you replace him with? Because obviously experience is going to be very, very important for the man who slots into that position,” said Herbert.
“Michael was very fortunate, he was sort of underneath Charlie Whiting [former F1 race director] when Charlie was the head of it and he learnt a lot of good things from that point of view.
“Is there anybody that sort of stands out for me at the moment to replace him? No. And that is the conundrum.”
Martin Brundle warns ‘be careful what you wish for’ over Michael Masi future
Ex-F1 racer and pundit Martin Brundle claims there is no obvious successor to Michael Masi currently as the pressure mounts on the race director.
Brundle even warned Mercedes and Toto Wolff, who were furious after his intervention in Abu Dhabi, “to be careful what you wish for”.
“Who would you replace him with? Be careful what you wish for I would say in this,” Brundle said.
“And what I absolutely know for sure is that changing Michael Masi will not fix the problem.”
Aston Martin announce car launch date for 2022 season
Aston Martin have announced their car launch date for the 2022 F1 season.
The Silverstone-based outfit will reveal all on 10 February at its road car factory in Gaydon, where they produce their Aston Martin Lagonda.
The event to showcase the AMR22 will see Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll attend.
Aston Martin will hope for a much-improved season and begin testing on 23 February at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya before the season-opener in Bahrain on 20 March.
Valtteri Bottas pinpoints main difference between himself and Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas believes Lewis Hamilton’s “race pace and tyre management” are the biggest differences between their success at Mercedes.
“Many times he had to copy my setup for the qualifying last minute,” Valtteri Bottas told GPFans.
“Driving style-wise, tyre management is one of his big strengths, and in any condition and circumstances, he always finds a way, how to be able to extend a stint or the best way to efficiently keep the tyres in a good condition.
“That race pace and tyre management part has probably been the biggest difference between me and Lewis and consistency is what he’s had with those things.”
Toto Wolff’s behaviour at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been branded ‘unacceptable’ by Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle has called Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s actions “unacceptable” after the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Wolff was furious after Lewis Hamilton was beaten by Max Verstappen after a late safety car period, with Brundle adamant the team-to-FIA radio has to stop next season.
When asked if that form of communication nust end in the sport, he told the Sky Sports F1 Show: “One hundred per cent.
“In the first safety car incident [in Abu Dhabi] when [Antonio] Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo broke down some way from a service road, we had Toto on the radio to Masi saying ‘Hey Michael, no safety car’, trying to influence a safety decision.
“[It is] completely unacceptable and Toto knows that. We can’t have that.
“What used to happen in the Herbie [Blash] and Charlie [Whiting] days is they would get on the radio to Charlie and Herbie would go ‘He [Whiting] is busy at the moment. He will get back to you’.
“Of course, he didn’t because Charlie was busy sorting out the mess that was on track and working to understand when the race could be restarted.”
George Russell explains why he will not study Lewis Hamilton ahead of 2022 season
George Russell has explained he will not study Lewis Hamilton ahead of 2022 season as he admires the seven-time world champion’s ability to adapt too much.
“No, there won’t be any studying of Lewis,” Russell said.
“That’s because the reason that makes him so great is because of his adapting to situations.
“We’ve got a brand-new car. Nobody knows what the best way to drive that car [will be].
“I’m sure a Mercedes 2022 car will be different to a Mercedes 2021 car and compared to a Red Bull as well, and a Ferrari and a McLaren.
“They’re all going to have their little quirks about them.”
