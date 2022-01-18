✕ Close FIA Investigation Key To Hamilton's F1 Future

The Formula 1 off season rumbles on with the aftermath of Abu Dhabi still an intense topic in F1 circles, not to mention the link between that and Lewis Hamilton’s future. The seven-time world champion appears to be switching off after the bitter ending to the 2021 season as Max Verstappen stole a maiden world title following a thrilling final lap.

But there is also much to debate and discuss surrounding both new rules for the upcoming season, as well as uncertainty surrounding who will line up on the grid.

Another trend is how Mercedes, Toto Wolff and the FIA mend their relationship ahead of next season, with Michael Masi’s decisions and performance a source of pain for the Silver Arrows.

All will be revealed in two months when the FIA’s inquiry becomes public on the eve of the opening weekend of the 2022 season.

With George Russell in theory joining Hamilton at Mercedes next season, there will be a shuffle elsewhere, with Sergio Perez not certain to return to Red Bull. Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, Fernando Alonso at Alpine, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, Nicholas Latifi at Williams, Alex Albon at Williams, Guanyu Zhou at Alfa Romeo and Mick Schumacher at Haas will all need to secure new contracts too. Follow all the latest F1 news below: