Lewis Hamilton’s future remains unresolved as the new Formula 1 season draws closer.
The Briton has maintained radio silence since being left “disillusioned” with the FIA over how the title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi controversially unfolded last year, with Max Verstappen’s win branded “unsatisfactory” by Damon Hill this week. Mercedes reportedly want race director Michael Masi to stand down as a result and team chiefs and the FIA are said to have met in London this week for a one-hour summit to discuss several outstanding issues.
McLaren team principal Zak Brown admitted Hamilton’s return shouldn’t be taken for granted and that the Briton was still incredibly frustrated. Brown also reserved criticism for Mercedes’ chief Toto Wolff too, though, saying the Austrian’s lobbying of the FIA during races had been “unacceptable”. The FIA’s report into the final race will not be released until two days before the new season begins in Bahrain in March. Follow all the latest F1 news below:
Back to Zak Brown, who is not happy at all about the attempts of some teams to block the expansion of the popular sprint race format in an attempt to hold out for more money.
Brown believes that a proposed doubling of the number of sprint race events for next season may now not occur.
Three sprint events were held in 2021
Dan Fallows allowed to leave Red Bull for Aston Martin after deal agreed
It was announced in June last year that well-regarded aerodynamicist Dan Fallows would be leaving Red Bull to take up the role of technical director at Aston Martin, but since there has been a mighty squabble over when Fallows would be able to start work with his new team. A cumbersome contract could have meant Fallows remaining in his current post for an extended period, with Christian Horner saying last year that “it certainly won’t be within the next couple of years”.
Well, now it will. The two teams have finally reached an agreement that will see Fallows start at Aston Martin on April 2, soon after the start of the new season on March 20.
Fallows, who will bring to a close a more than 15-year association with Red Bull, said he is excited to get to work: “I’ve enjoyed many happy years at Red Bull Racing and am proud of what we achieved. I am looking forward to next season and a new challenge.”
The move reunites Fallows with Sebastian Vettel.
George in Germany
More on the seven-time world champion in a bit, but his soon-to-be Mercedes colleague George Russell has been enjoying a jaunt to Germany and a visit to the headquarters of his new team.
Let’s begin with Zak Brown, who had a rather extended natter at a press conference yesterday on all manner of F1 topics.
The McLaren chief executive would not be surprised if Lewis Hamilton retires...
The seven-time world champion is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022 following the dramatic end to the 2021 season
Good morning!
We are now little more than two months away from the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and there is plenty of news to dig through this morning. Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the latest on F1’s best and brightest both on the grid and beyond.
