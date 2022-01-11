✕ Close Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after missing out on record eighth F1 title

With the dust settled after a thrilling 2021 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton’s future remains unclear with no commitment yet from the seven-time world champion that he wants to return to unseat Max Verstappen after his maiden championship with Red Bull. The Mercedes star came unstuck against the Dutchman in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but has since remained off the grid without a hint over his future in the sport.

Some questionable decisions from race director Michael Masi may spark change in the sport, with Toto Wolff furious in the aftermath of the drivers’ world title slipping away from Mercedes. Nico Rosberg has recently discussed the events that unfolded and Masi’s role: “It was good what they [the stewards] did in the incident at the beginning of the race, but actually there I think it went Lewis’ way and he should have let him past,” Rosberg told Sky F1. “So it’s really one-one in terms of fundamental decisions during the race.”

Elsewhere, Sebastian Vettel’s future has been discussed with Bernie Ecclestone touting him for a return to Red Bull to prove he still has the speed to compete with the very best drivers. Follow all the latest news below.