F1 news LIVE: Russian Haas driver Nikita Mazepin facing ban as Mercedes monitor Red Bull sidepods
Follow all the latest news from the sport of F1 as the new 2022 season approaches
The first round of Formula One testing is in the bag ahead of the new 2022 season and there are only three weeks left until the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise to be is unclear with the riegning champion Max Verstappen seemingly strategising his runout in Barcelona without pushing for the absolute fastest time.
There will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”. Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell top testing times in Barcelona
F1 hint at ‘something different’ for Drive to Survive as season four trailer revealed
Formula 1’s chief executive has hailed the impact of Drive to Survive on the sport after the release of the trailer for the fourth series of the Netflix show.
The behind-the-scenes documentary has granted new fans unprecedented insight into the workings and personalities of the F1 grid and has been reported to have been a key driver in resurgent popularity of the sport, particularly in the United States.
The success of Drive to Survive has triggered a number of imitations, with MotoGP among the sporting organisations launching behind-the-scenes documentaries.
Valterri Bottas reveals new helmet for 2022 F1 season with Alfa Romeo
Lando Norris’ Q&A with McLaren
Norris on day or night races: “Night races!”
While The McLaren driver’s standard breakfast is “yoghurt and oats.”
While Norris has also confirmed he’ll make a return to iRacing in the near future.
‘He didn’t expect me to overtake him’: Max Verstappen lifts lid on Abu Dhabi final lap in new documentary
Max Verstappen has revealed new details around the dramatic final-lap shoot-out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw the Red Bull driver beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One title at the last race of the season.
The season-deciding race was embroiled in controversy after former race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a safety car, putting Verstappen behind Hamilton on fresh tyres following Nicolas Latifi’s late crash.
Masi has since been removed from his post, but Verstappen’s title stood and the 24-year-old is set to defend his championship starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.
Ahead of the 2022 season, a new documentary on Verstappen has been released that shows the dramatic final lap at he Yas Marina Circuit and offers some fresh insight from the Dutchman on how he passed Hamilton on the final lap to win the title.
Antonio Giovinazzi tipped for F1 return if Nikita Mazepin is banned
Antonio Giovinazzi could be in the running to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas if the Russian driver is banned from competiting in the 2022 Formula One season, it has been reported.
Mazepin’s future in F1 is in doubt and the Russian is set to be at the top of the agenda at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
F1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the sport is under growing pressure to follow the lead of Uefa and Fifa after they took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said Mazepin’s future is out of his hands and suggested that reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi could make the step up to join Mick Schumacher if the Russian is unable to compete in the 2022 season.
Ukraine's motorsports federation calls for ban on Russian drivers
Ukraine’s motorsports federation has called on Formula One’s governing FIA to ban all Russian and Belarusian license holders from taking part in its competitions, which if accepted could put Russia’s Nikita Mazepin out of the sport.
The call for a ban was part of a list of proposals put forward by the Federation Automobile de l’Ukraine (FAU) to Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Sunday in response to a letter written by the FIA president offering the body’s full support to the FAU after Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine.
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this season, adding it was “impossible” to do so under the “current circumstances”.
Mazepin already faces an uncertain future with his Haas team set to work on resolving it this week, along with the future of their partnership with Russian potash producer and title sponsor Uralkali, which is owned by Mazepin’s father.
The 22-year-old, who drives alongside Mick Schumacher and made his debut last year, has so far raced under a neutral flag as part of doping sanctions imposed on Russia but competes on a Russian license.
Haas, as part of the Uralkali sponsorship deal, have run their cars in a Russian flag-themed livery.
The U.S.-owned team, however, have already taken all Uralkali branding and Russian flag colours off their car, running it in an all-white livery on the final day of Barcelona testing on Friday.
The FIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposals put forward by the Ukrainian federation.
The proposals included calls to prohibit the use of Russian and Belarusian state symbols during FIA events, the holding of FIA events in Russia or Belarus, the staging of events sanctioned by the Russian motorsports federation in the occupied territories of Ukraine and the exclusion of all Russian and Belarusian members from the FIA.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.
Lando Norris Q&A for McLaren
Norris has already delivered some insight into life as an F1 driver.
His pre-race ritual is simple: “Sleep”.
While he has shared how the new tyre size in F1 this season, alongside the guards that surrounds them, hinders his view in the cockpit.
He says: “A little bit yeah. But we will notice how bad it is at a Street Circuit!”
Lando Norris takes over McLaren social accounts
Lando Norris has taken over McLaren’s social accounts this morning.
After a highly promising testing in Barcelona, Norris is eager to connect with the fans.
He’s laid out some rules though.
New F1 team would need to offer $1billion, claims Toto Wolff
Any new team in Formula 1 would need to offer $1billion, according to Toto Wolff.
The Mercedes F1 team principal has discussed the sport expanding amid interest from ex-F1 driver and IndyCar champion Michael Andretti to enter a team for 2024.
Andretti has been in talks with the sport’s governing body the FIA, submitting unspecified “paperwork” with the view of launching a team to be known as Andretti Global, which would be the first new team since Haas in 2016.
