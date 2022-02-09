✕ Close F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

Mercedes have dropped their biggest hint yet that Lewis Hamilton will return for the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty.

While Max Verstappen is still not bored of talking about his amazing world title triumph in Abu Dhabi, as the Red Bull start edged out the seven-time world champion. The news ahead of the new season is centred around new car launches, with Red Bull next up on Wednesday.

A major overhaul of the rules could cause a serious shake-up of the grid, with a new flooring design for extra downforce, more simple front and rear wings, and larger 18-inch tyres. So far Haas have revealed their new livery, but this week the unveilings really begin with the new cars of Aston Martin and McLaren to launch on Thursday and Friday, before Ferrari and Mercedes next week.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton broke his social media silence this weekend as speculation continues over his future in motor racing. The 37-year-old Mercedes driver has been conspicuous by his absence since December’s debacle in the desert, when he was denied a record eighth world title in the controversial conclusion to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022, hinted he is close to making a decision when he announced on Twitter on Saturday evening: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.” Mercedes announced earlier in January that they would launch the first car of F1’s revamped technical era at Silverstone on February 18, five days before the first winter test in Barcelona. Here’s the very latest news as the new season prepares for the opening weekend in Bahrain on 20 March. Follow all the F1 news updates below: