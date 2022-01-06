F1 news LIVE: Mercedes wait on Lewis Hamilton decision with Carlos Sainz tipped to become ‘top-tier driver’
Lewis Hamilton’s future continues to dominant the world of Formula 1 ahead of the upcoming 2022 season.
Hamilton’s 2021 campaign ended in drama and contention as Max Verstappen snatched away the world championship on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi, leading to speculation over whether Hamilton may decide to call time on his storied career rather than continue to chase a record eighth world title. However, a cryptic tweet by Mercedes on the weekend, featuring a picture of Hamilton alongside the message “Adversity causes some to break; others to break records” hinted he would be back for more.
The new season gets under way on 20 March at the Bahrain Grand Prix. This time Hamilton will be joined by a new teammate. Valtteri Bottas is moving on to Alfa Romeo and young talent George Russell is taking up his empty Mercedes seat. Red Bull’s lineup of Verstappen and Sergio Perez is set to stay the same, while Ferrari and McLaren will stick with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.
Nurburgring ‘willing to talk’ about returning to F1 race calendar
Officials at the iconic Nurburgring say they are open to discussions with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali that could see the German Grand Prix return to its race calendar.
The German Grand Prix has not been held since 2019 and despite a record 23 races scheduled in the 2022 season, F1 will not be heading to the country next year.
That is despite Germany’s long history with the sport, as well as the connections with the Nurburgring - which last held a race in 2020 when the Eifel Grand Prix replaced one of the cancelled events in the Covid-hit season.
In a recent interview with Sport1, Domenicali said there “should be an open discussion to sound out how Formula One can return to Germany” within the coming weeks.
But the F1 CEO also added: “Unfortunately, I don’t see any real interest from Germany in becoming part of the Formula One calendar again. That’s a shame and actually hard to believe. I hope this will change again in the future.”
F1 news
Fernando Alonso says a single campaign of unhappiness has led to wrong perceptions of his character in F1.
The veteran says the “environment” at McLaren in 2007, alongside a then-new-face Lewis Hamilton, led to him being displeased and leaving after just a year, but this memory has led people to question his state since then despite everything going largely well.
“I think from 2007 and fighting with Hamilton in a British team, in a British environment, it was the wrong message that people perceived and people spread about me - that from 2007, everyone is surprised about how good I feel and how happy I am,” Alonso said.
“So I think I didn’t change much. I’m happy today, but I don’t think I was not happy in the last seasons.
“When I joined Ferrari, I had exactly the same questions from you [reporters].
“I remember perfectly, answering questions: ‘Why do you feel so happy now? Is it being in an Italian team and you are Spanish, it’s a better fit and you feel happy?’ And I said yes, maybe it’s because of that, we have the same sense of humour, we have the same Latin character, so maybe that’s the reason why I’m happy.
“Then I came back to McLaren in 2015, and it was the same comments: ‘Why are you so happy now? Because in Ferrari, you felt a little bit down the last two years and frustrated, and now you seem that even if you are not fighting for the championship and it was the bad seasons of Honda etc, you’re still quite happy off-track, so why that change from Fernando?’
“And then when I was in endurance [racing] or Dakar or Indy: ‘Why are you so much more relaxed now? In Formula 1, you seemed frustrated etc?’ And now it’s the same comment.”
F1 latest news
Former F1 driver and two-time Le Mans winner Hans-Joachim Stuck says he was underwhelmed with Sebastian Vettel’s first season with Aston Martin.
Vettel did claim a podium in Azerbaijan, but overall there was more hoped for in some quarters.
“Sebastian Vettel has set a few highlights in the Aston Martin this season, but otherwise I have to say that I am personally a little disappointed. There wasn’t much special about it,” Stuck told Eurosport.
“Sporting-wise, he can keep up without question. There are always fluctuations with Vettel, but that’s also down to his team.
“From Aston Martin’s point of view, however, the season has gone well overall. That whets the appetite for the future.”
Ferrari delighted with progress - but aiming for even more
Ferrari really picked up last year after a dismal performance in 2020.
The pairing of Sainz and Leclerc worked well and they are not stopping here - Team Principal Mattia Binotto wants far more in future.
“Our objectives, at least declared at the start of [2021], were to try to improve ourselves in all the areas, in each single detail,” said Binotto. “We didn’t set the third position as the final objective for ourselves; we always said third will be the simple outcome of trying to work well as a team and in terms of team effort now.
“Finishing third... is encouraging because it’s a declaration that the team somehow has made progress and is going in the right direction.”
F1 news
Valtteri Bottas will no longer be Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate racing for Mercedes next year, but says the multi-year offer received from Alfa Romeo gave him clarity for the future and allowed him time to come to terms with a big change - going from a team trying to win every race to one building for the future.
“Yes, for sure, I know going from a team that like I said, going to a race knowing that you have a chance to win a race, it’s going to be different next year, realistically,” Bottas told reporters.
“Luckily, this change and with a new contract, nothing happened overnight, so I had actually quite a lot of time to process things and thinking about the difference in our roles.
“Of course, I also questioned myself, do I want this, or should I try doing something else?
“[Leaving] was also one option, but I never seriously considered leaving Formula 1 because deep inside me, I still love Formula 1 and the competition and many things about it.
“Again, referring to this something new and a long-term project, that’s the motivation for me, to try and help the team the best I can, and I think it can be really rewarding if we achieve some good things.”
Tsunoda keen to make on- and off-track improvements
Yuki Tsunoda started 2021 well but found consistency hard to come by - and he knows he must improve to retain his spot with AlphaTauri.
The Japanese racer has moved country and embarked on a better pre-season regime in a bid to maximise his chances of success.
“[This year] is going to be a really important year for me,” he told GPFans.
“I don’t know how the pace is going to be for the car in the team, but you need to perform well and, of course, you need to beat the team-mate and you need a more consistent race.
“But now I know the details of what I have to improve and, if I improve this one, I can beat him, beat my team-mate, or have a consistent race.
“These are all of the things, all of the ingredients I saw to go forward. In terms of that, it was a really good preparation year I would say.”
F1 news
Lewis Hamilton has sold his personalised Pagani Zonda 760LH, Quattroruote report, netting himself a profit of over £7million in the process.
While the British racer has not made any comment publicly since the end of last season, the move is believed to be related to his “increased environmental awareness”.
“The reasons are in-line with the attitude that the Mercedes champion is taking in terms of ethics: in fact, his cars will be, at a minimum, hybrids,” the report states.
Aston Martin boss departs amid speculation he’ll join rivals
Otmar Szafnauer has left the Aston Martin Formula One team, where he was chief executive officer and principal but recently fended off speculation he could be heading to Renault-owned rivals Alpine.
Silverstone-based Aston Martin, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement that a leadership team would take over until a replacement was appointed.
There was no immediate comment from Alpine.
“We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges,” Mercedes-powered Aston Martin said.
“Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure.
“The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season.”
The season is due to start in Bahrain on March 20.
