F1 news LIVE: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s Haas future still in doubt despite FIA clearance
Follow all the latest news from the sport of F1 as the new 2022 season approaches
The drama in the build-up to the 2022 F1 season continues with Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin the focus after a compelling week of testing in Barcelona ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month.
Amid the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian driver’s future was in doubt after IOC guidance to not permit athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete. But despite the FIA providing the green light for him to continue racing, under a neutral flag admittedly, Mazepin could find himself out of a seat as the team continue to discuss whether to proceed with the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who is the owner of their main sponsor Uralkali.
There are only three weeks left until the first F1 race though, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.
But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise to be is unclear with the reigning champion Max Verstappen seemingly strategising his runout in Barcelona without pushing for the absolute fastest time.
There will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race, with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”.
Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.
Bernie Ecclestone found Vladimir Putin ‘straightforward and honourable’
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he found Vladimir Putin to be “straightforward and honourable” in his personal dealings with the Russian president.
During his time in charge of the sport, Ecclestone worked closely with Putin to establish the Russian Grand Prix as a fixture on the F1 circuit, although this year’s Russian Grand Prix has now been cancelled after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
Ecclestone has in the past come to the defence of Putin, and even once said he would take a bullet for the president.
“As a person I found him very straightforward and honourable,” Ecclestone said. “He did exactly what he said he was going to do without any arguments.”
Lando Norris plays down McLaren form
Lando Norris is cautious about McLaren’s form after a promising round of testing in Barcelona.
“I don’t think we’re in an amazing place. I think we’re in a good place,” he said.
“We had a car which as soon as you put on the track, worked well. Of course, there’s always new things and some unexpected issues here and there. But it’s been a good start.”
“But if there’s any team on the grid right now that you’ll expect to be at the front when it matters, it’s got to be Mercedes and probably Red Bull.”
Daniel Ricciardo: ‘Red Bull and Mercedes haven’t shown really anything yet’
Daniel Ricciardo insists Red Bull and Mercedes have held back a lot in testing in Barcelona.
The McLaren impressed over the three days, but Ricciardo is not getting carried away as he believes the two title favourites have much more to come.
“Still your Red Bulls, your Mercs, they haven’t showed really anything yet,” said Ricciardo.
“So we’ll see what happens when that kind of opens up a little more.
“But for now, focusing on ourselves… just trying to figure out still where we’re [weak].
“I think I know our strengths already, so just trying to know work on the weaknesses from a driving and a set-up point of view.”
Daniel Ricciardo opens up on McLaren testing in Barcelona
Daniel Ricciardo is thrilled by the “reliability” of the new McLaren after testing in Barcelona.
McLaren covered 367 laps and set the fourth fastest overall time with Lando Norris’ 1:19.568, four-tenths behind Lewis Hamilton’s top time.
“[It was] a good day from many angles,” said Ricciardo. “I think reliability was great.
“That’s on the team and everyone who’s worked hard to put this car together, so massive thank you to them.
“They’re pretty awesome to build a whole new car, put it on track and have it run so smoothly, so big thanks to them again.”
Daniel Ricciardo not hiding data from Lando Norris
Daniel Ricciardo will not be hiding anything from teammate Lando Norris and instead the McLaren drivers will work together to better understand the new MCL36.
“I’m giving as much feedback as possible. At this point of the year, you really give your all because you have time on your side,” the Australian told formulapassion.it.
“I think in a race weekend, you always try to get to the point in a short time, now I say everything, also because I don’t think there can be too much information.
“I try to give them everything and then I talk to Lando.
“I think this is an important time of year to work with your team-mate, and really try to get each other kind of on the same wavelength, to then push the team in the right direction.”
‘He didn’t expect me to overtake him’: Max Verstappen lifts lid on Abu Dhabi final lap in new documentary
Max Verstappen has revealed new details around the dramatic final-lap shoot-out at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw the Red Bull driver beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One title at the last race of the season.
The season-deciding race was embroiled in controversy after former race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a safety car, putting Verstappen behind Hamilton on fresh tyres following Nicolas Latifi’s late crash.
Masi has since been removed from his post, but Verstappen’s title stood and the 24-year-old is set to defend his championship starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.
Antonio Giovinazzi tipped for F1 return if Nikita Mazepin is banned
Antonio Giovinazzi could be in the running to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas if the Russian driver is banned from competiting in the 2022 Formula One season, it has been reported.
Mazepin’s future in F1 is in doubt and the Russian is set to be at the top of the agenda at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
F1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the sport is under growing pressure to follow the lead of Uefa and Fifa after they took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.
The head of Formula One is confident a replacement race will be found for the cancelled Russian Grand Prix.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said it will be “no problem at all” to fill the gap left by the Sochi event and maintain the record-breaking 23-race schedule.
The Russian Grand Prix was cancelled following the country’s invasion of Ukraine with the race being “impossible to hold in the current circumstances”.
It leaves a gap in the schedule in between the Italian Grand Prix on 11 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October. The Russian Grand Prix was originally set to take place on 25 September.
‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car
Red Bull have confirmed that they are one of a number of Formula 1 teams struggling with a car that weighs significantly more than the minimum.
The minimum weight was upped this year to account for changes in regulations about car aerodynamics, with teams forced to significantly redesign their cars.
However teams are reportedly finding cutting weight troublesome as they try to be as close to the minimum as possible and avoid sacrificing speed.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that only a single team are not having problems trying to shed mass, and thinks another raising of the minimum could occur.
Max Verstappen expecting ‘completely different’ Red Bull for start of season after testing
Red Bull are “in talks” with Max Verstappen about extending the Dutchman’s contract, it has been revealed.
Verstappen secured his first Formula 1 drivers’ championship with his dramatic and controversial denial of Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
While the 24-year-old is under contract until the end of the 2023 season, a multi-year extension on what are likely to be improved terms has been considered likely.
Helmut Marko, advisor to the team and the head of Red Bull’s driver development program, has confirmed that discussions are underway.
