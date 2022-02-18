F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell launch Mercedes car alongside Toto Wolff
Mercedes have unveiled the F1 W13 with the seven-time world champion and new teammate Russell in attendance
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have launched Mercedes’ new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season just a day after it was confirmed Michael Masi would be replaced as race director following the controversy that marred the climax of 2021.
Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”
Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton added: “It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. “I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Lewis Hamilton reflects on ‘difficult time’ in first comments since Abu Dhabi controversy
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he went through a “difficult time” after he was controversially beaten to the Formula One title by rival Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season.
The seven-time world champion confirmed that he will return for the 2022 campaign as he appeared at the launch of the Mercedes W13 and gave his first public comments since losing out to Verstappen in December.
Hamilton was beaten to the title on the final lap of the season after race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a late safety car to set up a dramatic shootout for the championship.
‘ I was never going to stop’: Lewis Hamilton confirms F1 return for 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton will return to Formula One for the 2022 season, the seven-time world champion has confirmed.
Hamilton appeared alongside new teammate George Russell as Mercedes unveiled their 2022 car at Silverstone on Friday, ending months of uncertainty surrounding the 37-year-old’s future in the sport.
The Mercedes driver was beaten to title by rival Max Verstappen as the season ended in controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, and although Mercedes had hinted on social media in recent weeks that Hamilton would return for a 16th season in the sport, the Briton had largely remained silent.
Toto Wolff claims F1 is in its best-ever moment
Toto Wolff: “Yes it is, I asked somebody in the paddock, more than 30 years of F1, ‘is it the best youv’e seen?’
“He had Senna years, Schumacher years, he said, ‘the best ever’. Audiences through the roof. Abu Dhabi was the second-most viewed event of the year after the Euro 2020 final.
“There was 108 million viewers, only 101 million for the Super Bowl.”
Toto Wolff: “So much sweat and tears have gone into this car. Now we need to drive fast.
“Shaking it, seeing if it holds together. Silverstone isn’t the greatest place to drive it.
The temperature is OK, just rain, we had minus-temperatures. If the sensors tell us the right data.”
Hywel Thomas: “If we’ve done a good job you shouldn’t see anything from the power unit.
“We want the power unit and the chassis to work harmoniously.”
Mike Elliott on the new car’s design: “Only the steering wheel has carried over.
“We worked closely with the guys to get the tightness in the bodywork.
“The real work is under the skin. The biggest change is the aerodynamic rule changes.
“Changes in the flow features, producing the best car in the world.
“How you can get the performance we want. It takes a lot of group working.”
George Russell praises Mercedes F1 team
“Everybody is willing, doing what’s necessary to have the advantage.
“It’s incredible to see. They’ve won eight titles in a row. The motivation to do it again. Incredible.”
Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes W13 car
“The amount of hours to put this together will blow your mind. So proud of everybody as always.
“We’ve done something nobody else has done. To see everybody hungry, putting it into this year’s car. It’s inspiring and empowering.”
