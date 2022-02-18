✕ Close Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have launched Mercedes’ new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season just a day after it was confirmed Michael Masi would be replaced as race director following the controversy that marred the climax of 2021.

Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”

Reflecting on the moments after the Yas Marina race, Hamilton added: “It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. “I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below: