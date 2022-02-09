Red Bull RB18 car launch LIVE: F1 latest as Lando Norris extends McLaren contract
Lewis Hamilton is edging towards a commitment for the 2022 season, while each team’s new car will be unveiled in the coming days
Lewis Hamilton is back, for now, with the seven-time world champion returning to the Mercedes factory ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a commitment to seek redemption.
An agonising loss to Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the thrilling 2021 title race in Abu Dhabi cast doubts over the Briton’s future, with the involvement of race director Michael Masi still a sore point for the Silver Arrows.
But Hamilton appears primed for another roll of the dice, despite new rules potentially opening up the title race to more rivals. The machinery will be unveiled for each team in the coming days, including Red Bull’s car later today.
There is no guarantee Hamilton will race this season, but visiting the Mercedes factory is essentially a box-ticking exercise at the very least to enable him to race, including numerous pre-season tasks. The 37-year-old is putting in the work physically too, but an actual green light on committing to take up one of the Mercedes seats, alongside a new teammate in George Russell, may hinge on the inquiry into last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Follow all the live updates from the world of F1, including reaction and analysis to the new season:
Max Verstappen: One more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race
Max Verstappen admits “one more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race” when analysing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Belgian-Dutchman says “adrenalin” helped him make the aggressive move.
The Dutchman tells the Guardian: “If you go back over the data you will not see a very smooth throttle input. I was screaming on the radio (after he had won) but the whole lap my foot was going like that.
“It was completely done. One more lap and I couldn’t have finished the race like that. The stress levels were so high in the final lap that probably your body reacts to that. But you cannot give up.
“I knew I had more grip so I was like ‘I’ll surprise them on that corner’. Even my dad didn’t expect me to do it there. These kind of things make the difference. But two long straights were coming up.”
Lando Norris had interest from rival teams before McLaren extension
Lando Norris has hinted that he had interest from rival teams before putting pen to paper on a new deal with McLaren.
Committing to four more years, Norris is eager to eventually compete for a title.
And it appears as if Mercedes and Red Bull made enquiries about a future move, only for the Briton to decline in favour of continuing his journey with McLaren.
Red Bull want Juri Vips to show he is ‘F1 worthy’
Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips has revealed that the team want him to show he is worthy of competing in Formula 1.
The Estonian racer will race in Formula 2 with the Hitech team and will look to build on his two race wins in 2021, while improving his P6 in the final Drivers’ standings.
And the 21-year-old has detailed the targets laid out to him by the Austria-based company.
“I don’t have a certain set goal from Red Bull that I have to win the title or anything. I just have to prove I am F1 worthy,” he told the Formula 2 website. “At the test, it was cool to see the difference between the two Red Bull cars, the changes and the improvements they made between the two years.
“Any day you drive an F1 car – especially a championship-winning one – is amazing. It felt very surreal because it was only a couple of days after they won the championship. It felt very special.
“Those days are very important because it is a direct communication to the team of what your performance is like.
“Of course, they can judge you in F2, but when you drive the F1 car they have the exact details and can really tell how good or bad you are.”
Damon Hill insists it’s ‘very difficult to judge’ Mick Schumacher’s start to F1
Mick Schumacher endured a tough start to life in F1 after failing to score points in 2021, making it tricky to analyse his level, according to former world champion Damon Hill.
It was hardly a surprise given Haas were eager to get a jump on the competition and refused to upgrade their car in favour of development for the 2022 season under regulations.
“He has been given the opportunity to learn without too high expectations,” Hill told Motorsport.com. “And therein lies directly the biggest problem.
“He’s in the spotlight but he’s just doing his own thing. He seems to be able to stand up for himself, and from the team I’ve only heard good things. He works hard, he understands what is needed.
“He needs to get to a more competitive team at some point. Maybe that will be Haas next season. But he was a bit hidden on the back row. We can’t make a judgement on it. It’s very difficult to judge his performance.”
Red Bull edge closer to 2022 car launch
Verstappen ‘feeling fit’ ahead of 2022 F1 season
Max Verstappen has said that he is “feeling fit” as he prepares for the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Ahead of the launch of Red Bull ’s car for the new campaign, the defending world champion has given an insight into his preseason fitness work.
The Dutchman, who stunned Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his first Drivers’ Championship, posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing him doing strength and endurance training.
Captioned “Push, push, push”, Verstappen said he was “getting ready for 2022” and “feeling fit”.
The car that Verstappen will drive as he bids to defend his title will be revealed later on Wednesday.
Max Verstappen ‘feeling fit’ as he showcases F1 pre-season fitness test
Red Bull’s car for the 2022 season will be launched on Wednesday
Formula 1 schedule 2022
March 20 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir. March 27 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. April 10 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne. April 24 - Imola Grand Prix, Imola, Italy. May 8 - Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida. May 22 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona. May 29 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo. June 12 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku. June 19 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal. July 3 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone. July 10 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria. July 24 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet. July 31 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest. Aug. 28 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps. Sept. 4 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands. Sept. 11 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza. Sept. 25 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi. Oct. 2 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City. Oct. 9 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka. Oct. 23 - United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas. Oct. 30 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City. Nov. 13 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo. Nov. 20 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Red Bull drop new teaser ahead of 2022 car launch
It’s another teaser from Red Bull, not long now...
Ferrari and Qualcomm team up for tech projects for road, racing cars
Ferrari said on Tuesday it would partner with Qualcomm Technologies to use the San-Diego based group’s premium product, the Snapdragon chipsets, to accelerate the sports carmaker digital transformation.
The deal will involve both its road cars and its Formula One racing team and the first common projects, including the so-called digital cockpit, have been already identified, the Italian group said in a statement.
Ferrari’s new CEO Benedetto Vigna - a technology industry veteran - said in November Ferrari would seek technology partnerships as it moves ahead with transition toward cleaner mobility and in order to pivot technologies that require high investments.
“Innovation requires market leaders working together. Thanks to this agreement ... we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport,” Vigna said in the statement.
The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75 racing model, the Ferrari single-seater which will be unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Maranello on Feb. 17.
McLaren delight at securing Lando Norris' future on road to world championship
McLaren’s Team Principal Andreas Seidl has expressed his delight at securing Lando Norris’ future as they plot a route towards world championship contention.
Seidl said: “The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent. It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from Lando in us as a team and our journey to world championship contention.
“Lando has shown impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver over the past four years and has been an instrumental part of the team’s momentum and performance trajectory.
“We are still on our journey to fight at the front and Lando is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build towards our ultimate shared goal of world championships.”
