✕ Close F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

Lewis Hamilton is back, for now, with the seven-time world champion returning to the Mercedes factory ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a commitment to seek redemption.

An agonising loss to Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the thrilling 2021 title race in Abu Dhabi cast doubts over the Briton’s future, with the involvement of race director Michael Masi still a sore point for the Silver Arrows.

But Hamilton appears primed for another roll of the dice, despite new rules potentially opening up the title race to more rivals. The machinery will be unveiled for each team in the coming days, including Red Bull’s car later today.

There is no guarantee Hamilton will race this season, but visiting the Mercedes factory is essentially a box-ticking exercise at the very least to enable him to race, including numerous pre-season tasks. The 37-year-old is putting in the work physically too, but an actual green light on committing to take up one of the Mercedes seats, alongside a new teammate in George Russell, may hinge on the inquiry into last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Follow all the live updates from the world of F1, including reaction and analysis to the new season: