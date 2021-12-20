F1 news LIVE: Jos Verstappen reveals messages from Anthony Hamilton amid fierce rivalry
Follow all the latest news and updates from the world of Formula 1
Max Verstappen’s father Jos has opened up on messages he received from Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony during their intense world championship rivalry this season. Verstappen won the F1 world title on the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi in controversial circumstances which left the Hamilton camp devastated, and saw Mercedes initially protest against the FIA’s handling of the race.
Afterwards, however, Lewis Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat. Pictures showed he and his father walk into the Red Bull garage to congratulate the Verstappen family on their maiden world championship.
“When I was sitting with Max before he went up to the podium, [Lewis’ father] Anthony was there,” Jos Verstappen said. "He congratulated us, so that was really nice. Also, during the season, I had some conversations with him over WhatsApp. He's really nice. They've won seven titles already so, for them, it is a bit different to when we won the first one, but he's always respectful.”
Follow all the latest F1 news below.
Michael Masi has faced repeated calls for his resignation in wake of the season finale and Red Bull chief Helmut Marko admitted the FIA’s new president would need to offer clearer support to the beleaguered race director.
“The new FIA president will have to come up with a new system that will help Masi, because he can’t do it alone,” Marko said. “At the moment there is too much pressure on his shoulders. I think, for example, that team managers and team bosses should no longer be able to speak to Masi through a direct line during a race.
“In addition, the rules need to be simplified. Too many decisions have been made that have displeased either us or Mercedes. There needs to be more uniformity in the judgements.”
Toto Wolff was adamant that he has no interest in speaking to Masi and that the race director was responsible for “robbing” Lewis Hamilton of a record-breaking eighth world title.
“I am not interested in having a conversation with Michael Masi,” Wolff said. “The decisions that have been taken in the last four minutes of this race have dropped Lewis Hamilton from a deserved world championship. His driving, particularly in the last four races, was faultless.
“He had a commanding lead on Sunday in Abu Dhabi from the get-go. He won the start, and he never gave the lead away again. Robbing him in the last lap of the race is unacceptable.”
F1 news
Read the full story on Toto Wolff’s claim that Mercedes would have one the F1 world title in court had they pursued it:
‘Almost guaranteed’ Mercedes would have won appeal of F1 title, Toto Wolff claims
Mercedes insist Lewis Hamilton was ‘robbed’ of the F1 title and believe a legal challenge of the race result would have been successful
F1 news
Read the full story:
Max Verstappen full of praise for ‘awesome’ Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez
Perez played a crucial role as Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 title
Max Verstappen has praised Sergio Perez’s “awesome” impact on his Formula One title-winning campaign.
Perez’s first full season at Red Bull coincided with Verstappen’s maiden F1 championship, as the Dutchman defeated Lewis Hamilton at the final race of the season to claim the title.
Verstappen was the dominant driver of the season, winning 10 races, but Perez’s contribution was illustrated by his committed defending against Hamilton during the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen called Perez a “legend” on his team radio after the Mexican held Hamilton up and brought the 24-year-old back into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Red Bull have traditionally struggled to fill the second seat alongside Verstappen, with Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly struggling during their stints with the team, but Formula One’s newest champion revealed Perez had exceeded his expectations.
“I never thought he would be this awesome,” Verstappen told Ziggo Sport. “Previously I only knew him as a driver, but now that I have spent a little more time with him I have noticed that he is really a top guy.”
F1 news
Max Verstappen’s maiden world championship triumph could usher in a new era of dominance in the sport, according to former Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer.
The dust has now settled on the dramatic and controversial finish to the season, with Mercedes withdrawing their appeal against Verstappen’s victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton, who was denied the chance to surpass Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles, is still contracted to Mercedes for another two years, but Palmer believes Verstappen and Red Bull will be an even greater force next season.
“You wonder where [Verstappen] can go from here now that he has his first title under his belt,” Palmer wrote in his column.
Full story:
Max Verstappen tipped to begin ‘new era of dominance’ in F1
‘With him winning now, you wonder what confidence he can take from it and where he can go’
F1 news
Read the full story on Nico Rosberg’s take on Lewis Hamilton’s future:
Lewis Hamilton will not retire from F1, says ex-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg
The seven-time world champion will be back to fight Max Verstappen again in 2022, according to his former team-mate and rival
F1 news
Lewis Hamilton is set to face punishment for skipping the FIA’s season-ending gala in Paris this week, the newly-elected president of Formula One’s governing body has confirmed.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he had sympathy for Hamilton but insisted that rules must be followed and added: “If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness on this.”
Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff skipped the Thursday night gala, despite Article 6.6 of the F1 regulations requiring the top three drivers in the Championship to be present. It is unclear what type of sanctions are at the FIA’s disposal.
“Forgiveness is always there but rules are rules,” added Ben Sulayem, who was elected on Friday after receiving just under 62 per cent of the vote in a two-horse race with Britain’s Graham Stoker.
“They are there to be improved but we have to look if there is any breach. It doesn’t stop us from making a champion feel good about the sport.”
The 60-year-old from the United Arab Emirates refused to be drawn on the implications of the controversial ending to last Sunday’s Championship-deciding Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, other than to confirm that procedures would be put in place to avoid any future such confusion.
“I have promised we will look into the rules and make sure that any situation of this sort that occurs in the future, we will have an instant solution for it,” added Ben Sulayem.
“We had a meeting with the drivers and I feel that what happened has been declared now. The FIA took a decision, we discussed it and there was a statement, and now we have to start the new season.
“We have to be proactive and reactive. I feel it is a time where as a driver I would be so upset for a while, but time is a factor that will cool. After the holidays and Christmas, in the new year we will start afresh.”
Ben Sulayem will inherit a promise from his predecessor Jean Todt to embark upon a “detailed analysis and clarification exercise” in the wake of the Abu Dhabi controversy, which culminated in Max Verstappen claiming his maiden world crown.
Ben Sulayem is a former 14-time Middle East Rally champion, and has been president of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation since 2005.
F1 news
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has compared Lewis Hamilton missing out on the Formula One world title to Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ - but denied claims the driver was “cheated” out of a record-breaking eighth championship.
Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a controversial final lap shootout at the season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes initially saw their protest of the race result dismissed by stewards before they withdrew their appeal of Verstappen’s championship.
Mercedes and Wolff were left furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Hamilton on fresh tyres following a late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Wolff called the actions of race director Michael Masi “unacceptable” while Mercedes boss and Wolff’s wife Susie has also claimed that Hamilton was “robbed” of the championship.
In an interview with BILD, Wolff went on to compare Verstappen’s dramatic title win to Maradona’s infamous first goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, as well as England’s winner against Germany in the 1966 World Cup final that caused debate over whether it crossed the line.
“It is definitely on a par with the ‘Hand of God’ by Diego Maradona or the Wembley goal from 1966,” Wolff said.
“An inconsistent decision by the race director took the title away from Lewis,” he added, after rejecting that his driver had been “cheated”.
Full story:
Toto Wolff compares Lewis Hamilton F1 title defeat to Maradona ‘Hand of God’
Maradona’s goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, scored with his hand, is one of the most famous examples of rule-breaking in sport
F1 news
Wolff and Hamilton were not present at the FIA’s prizegiving gala in Paris on Thursday as the fallout from Sunday’s title decider continued.
Wolff was critical of Masi’s decision to allow some but not all the cars at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to pass the safety car following a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit, which allowed Verstappen to line up behind Hamilton after having pitted for a fresh set of soft tyres.
Mercedes had maintained silence in the days after the controversy but Wolff remains insistent that Hamilton was “robbed” of the title and is not prepared to discuss the issue further with Masi.
“I am not interested in having a conversation with Michael Masi,” Wolff said.
“The decisions that have been taken in the last four minutes of this race have dropped Lewis Hamilton from a deserved world championship. His driving, particularly in the last four races, was faultless. He had a commanding lead on Sunday in Abu Dhabi from the get-go.
“He won the start and he never gave the lead away again. Robbing him in the last lap of the race is unacceptable.
“That is why, from a personal standpoint, from a professional standpoint I cannot… my values and my sense of integrity just isn’t compatible with the decisions that have been made on Sunday.”
F1 news
Mercedes would have been “almost guaranteed” a legal victory had their appeal of the controversial Formula One title result taken place in a regular courtroom, team boss Toto Wolff has claimed.
Mercedes formally withdrew their appeal of the highly-contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday after Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the world championship on the final lap of the season last weekend.
The team had launched two protests of how the closing stages of the race were allowed to unfold by race director Michael Masi, which were thrown out by stewards, before they lodged their intention to appeal that decision.
Wolff and Mercedes had until Thursday to decide whether they would take their protest to the International Court of Appeal [ICA] but eventually stood down following discussions with the FIA.
But Wolff has insisted that even though Mercedes have dropped their appeal, the team have not accepted the result of the race which denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world title.
“We believe we had a very strong case and if you look at it from the legal side, if it would have been judged in a regular court, it was almost guaranteed that we would have won,” Wolff said when asked how close Mercedes were to lodging a further appeal.
“The problem with the ICA is the way it’s structured. The FIA can’t really mark their own homework and there is a difference between being right and obtaining justice.
“So there is there is a lesson to be learned. How can we ensure that, going forward, in situations like that the right decisions are being taken?
“But neither [did we] want to win a world championship in the courtroom.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies