F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen insists ‘we won it on track’ as Mercedes face protest deadline
Follow all the latest news and updates from Formula 1 as Mercedes approach the deadline to protest against Max Verstappen’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win
Max Verstappen says he is not bothered by the prospect of Mercedes protesting against his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win and already feels like a world champion.
The 24-year-old has been revelling in the success of his maiden F1 world title, clinched from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday in controversial circumstances, and he is scheduled to collect the championship trophy at the FIA award gala in Paris tonight. The trophy presentation is set to take place just as the deadline for Mercedes to make a final protest passes, at 7pm GMT.
Verstappen said: “I’m fine, I don’t even think about it too much, because I do feel like the world champion, and it doesn’t matter what they try to do. We won it on track, we won it when there was a green light and we passed them on track, and they will never be able to take that away from me anyway. About the possible appeal – I’m not busy with that. As a team of course it might be disturbing, but for us we have been really enjoying the last few days.”
Follow all the latest news and updates from Formula 1 below.
F1 news live: Sergio Perez showed ‘zero sportsmanship’ in season finale
Former F1 driver Sebastien Bourdais has said Sergio Perez displayed “zero sportsmanship” as the Red Bull driver slowed down Lewis Hamilton in this year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi – contributing to Max Verstappen’s controversial title win.
F1 journalist Will Buxton tweeted: “The Red Bull just doesn’t look like it’s got the race pace to keep up with Mercedes as Verstappen slips back again, but my word what an incredible piece of defensive driving from Perez. Sensational.”
Bourdais, however, did not share that view, replying to Buxton: “I thought you loved racing, that was BS.
“I can’t begin to understand how Perez can be happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did.
“Purposely slowing down and using every dirty trick to impede Hamilton. Zero sportsmanship, from the whole team really.
“They completely sacrificed Perez’s race to put him in that position. Losing purposely seconds per lap to impede, look again… he wasn’t trying to stay ahead but only slowing Lewis as much time as possible.”
F1 news live: Season wrapped up in final lap that could take yet another twist
Well, did you really expect it to end any other way?
The final lap of the 2021 Formula 1 season was a microcosm of the entire year, 22 races encapsulated in 3.2 miles of tarmac.
Max Verstappen’s maiden drivers’ championship is still being debated and could be well into the new year with the very real threat of his Red Bull team battling for his crown in a courtroom, Mercedes the opposition once again.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday 12 December, was a fitting finale to a title feud between Verstappen – the 24-year-old Dutchman who toed the line between competitive and combative racing – and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, going in search of an unparalleled eighth title.
Here’s a look back at a wild season.
F1 season wrapped up in one chaotic final lap that could yet take another twist
Max Verstappen celebrated his maiden F1 title as Lewis Hamilton was left to rue race director Michael Masi’s ruling at the Yas Marina Circuit
