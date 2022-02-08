Sebastian Vettel enjoys ‘magical’ experience on drive with ‘proper’ Stig

Sebastian Vettel has described the magical experience of racing alongside rally driving legend Stig Blomqvist at the Race of Champions in Sweden last weekend.

Vettel ultimately lost out on the Race of Champions title to nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb but he said his trip had been made by ticking an item off his bucket list and racing alongside Blomqvist in the iconic Audi Quattro S1.

Blomqvist, now 75, raced in the Audi Quattro S1 when he won the world rally championship in 1984 and Vettel jumped at the opportunity to take part in a demonstration drive with the Swede.

“I think the car is iconic, but then to have the chance to ride with the Stig – and the proper one not the made-up one – has been really cool,” Vettel told The Race.

“I’m very grateful that Stig still does these types of events and then I was begging to get into the car and I used the opportunity to go side by side.

“It was magical in many ways. So I really enjoyed it.”

Vettel will return to Formula One ahead of the 2022 season, which starts at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

The four-time world champion remains with Aston Martin and the team are set to reveal their 2022 car this week.