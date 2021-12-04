✕ Close Hamilton Uncomfortable Racing In Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton claimed a dramatic pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Mercedes secured a one-two after Max Verstappen crashed on his final lap of qualifying. With Hamilton on provisional pole, Verstappen was pushing hard and was ahead of his title rival’s time when he put his car into the wall on the final corner of his lap at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

It meant Verstappen was unable to improve upon his time and the Dutchman will start Sunday’s race behind both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, although Red Bull will also have to fix his car ahead of tomorrow’s race. Hamilton, who is eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings ahead of the penultimate race of the race, earlier escaped a grid penalty after he was summoned to the stewards for two separate incidents during the final practice session. Follow all the results and reaction from qualifying LIVE below: