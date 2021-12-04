Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: F1 result as Hamilton claims pole after Verstappen hits wall
Follow all the latest F1 news and updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton claimed a dramatic pole position following an error from his title rival
Lewis Hamilton claimed a dramatic pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Mercedes secured a one-two after Max Verstappen crashed on his final lap of qualifying. With Hamilton on provisional pole, Verstappen was pushing hard and was ahead of his title rival’s time when he put his car into the wall on the final corner of his lap at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
It meant Verstappen was unable to improve upon his time and the Dutchman will start Sunday’s race behind both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, although Red Bull will also have to fix his car ahead of tomorrow’s race. Hamilton, who is eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings ahead of the penultimate race of the race, earlier escaped a grid penalty after he was summoned to the stewards for two separate incidents during the final practice session. Follow all the results and reaction from qualifying LIVE below:
Hamilton on pole for Saudi Arabian GP
Horner: “It’s going to be very hard to overtake here so it’s going to be strategy, safety cars, reliability. We’ll see. Grid position in any street circuit is crucial.
“We’ll have a good look at it. It feels a little inconsistent from what we’ve seen two weeks ago. We’ve got the right to an appeal and we will have a look at the information and we haven’t looked at it that closely yet.
“These decisions are so late so we’ll have a look. The one thing that we desperately want is consistency. The problem is if we appeal it’s the same stewards.”
Hamilton on pole for Saudi Arabian GP
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports: “Max was on course for the lap of the season. It’s a great shame. He just grabbed the front going into the final corner. We could see on his dash that he was four-tenths up going into the corner and unfortunately he’s run out of road. It’s pretty brutal but let’s hope the gear box isn’t damaged.
“Max will be frustrated. He knows what a good lap it was. He just needs to put it behind him now. He’s still P3 on the grid. He needs a good start and anything can happen in this race. It’s a great shame because it was a mighty, mighty lap. We’ll get the car back and hopefully it’s not a gearbox penalty because that would be especially brutal.”
Hamilton on pole for Saudi Arabian GP
Max Verstappen: “It’s of course terrible. I knew the pace was there and it showed in the last lap. I don’t know what happened but I locked up and I clipped the rear - so I had to stop. P3 is a bit disappointing knowing the lap I was on but it shows that the car is quick. Let’s see where we can do in the race.”
Hamilton on pole for Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton: “What a tough track this is. The speed here is phenomenal. For us to be a one-two, this is a great, great result. That Red Bull is rapid and I anticipate a battle tomorrow.”
1) Hamilton
2) Bottas
3) Verstappen
4) Leclerc
5) Perez
6) Gasly
7) Norris
8) Tsunoda
9) Ocon
10) Giovinazzi
HAMILTON ON POLE AFTER VERSTAPPEN HITS THE WALL
What just happened?! Lewis Hamilton claims pole position, with Bottas second as Mercedes lock out the front row!
And Verstappen’s car took damage there - what could that mean for tomorrow’s race?!
VERSTAPPEN HITS THE WALL
UNBELIEVABLE! Verstappen hits the wall and Lewis Hamilton is on pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!
That’s incredible - Verstappen was clocking faster than Hamilton heading into the final two corners of his lap!
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying
The clock strikes into the red - this is it for Verstappen.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying
Massive from Hamilton! He claims provisional pole with a much-improved 1:27.511!
Verstappen is out but he’s gone wide in Turn 2!
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying
That’s much better from Hamilton to start his latest hot lap. He’s +0.023 to Verstappen!
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying
Hamilton goes fastest in Q3 with a 1:28.035, but that’s much slower than his best time in Q2.
And wow, look at this! Verstappen was clocking faster through the sectors and he crossing the line four-tenths faster to take provisional pole!
It’s a 1:27.653 for Verstappen!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies