F1 2022 testing LIVE: Latest results and lap times from Barcelona with Charles Leclerc fastest for Ferrari
The 2022 Formula 1 season is fast approaching with pre-season testing underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Follow live F1 updates and news from Barcelona as Formula 1 pre-season testing continues at the Circuit de Catalunya. The first shakedown of 2022 began yesterday with Lando Norris setting the fastest time in the new McLaren MCL36, with the Woking-based squad making a real statement of intent on the soft tyres.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, drove the most laps of any individual driver at 147, while Ferrari put in the most in the most laps of any team at 153. Charles Leclerc was fastest in yesterday’s morning session as the Scuderia showed impressive pace with their radical new car design, fuelling hopes that they can challenge for this year’s championship. Haas and Alfa Romeo struggled with technical issues and completed a meagre 43 and 32 tours of the track respectively. Today’s session is not being broadcast in the UK or anywhere else but we’ll bringing you all the most important insight here.
Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Hamilton pushed for both more diversity and neutrality among the stewards: “I want to see more women in the stewards’ room, last year [we had] maybe one or two,” Hamilton said. “It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors. We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards. Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with some individuals, take a more keen liking to some. I think [F1 needs] people who have no biases, and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”
Follow all the latest news, lap times and results from Barcelona below.
More from Verstappen on Masi
It was suggested that Hamilton’s Mercedes team dropped its appeal against the outcome of the deeply contentious season finale on the proviso Masi was removed. Team principal Toto Wolff denied the claim at Mercedes’ recent launch. But Hamilton added further fuel to the fire here in Barcelona when he suggested the sport’s stewards are biased.
Masi, who took over from Charlie Whiting following the Englishman’s sudden death on the eve of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, has been offered a lesser role by the FIA.
An animated Verstappen continued: “I feel really sorry and very sad for Michael because he was a capable and good race director. I sent him a text as well because it was not the right decision. It is very hard to take over from someone like Charlie.
“He had so much experience and Charlie had help around him. Maybe Michael just needed a little bit more? Everyone needs experience. I wish him all the best for whatever comes next. I hope it is better than being an F1 race director.”
Ferrari not getting carried away by strong early form
Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto says they are “outsiders” this year, claiming he won’t pay too much attention to form in pre-season.
Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari racked up the most laps on the first day - 153 - but Binotto isn’t concerned by that and is more focused on the team picking up data to help them throughout the next few weeks and the start of the season proper.
“I think it’s very early days,. It’s always great to have good consistency when running because it’s time to learn these new cars,” he said in a press conference.
“When you’re doing a lot of laps, you are certainly collecting data. So far I’m pleased by the fact that yesterday we did many laps, and this morning too, which is important. Regarding the pace, it’s very early to judge. What I can see is that we are all very close, which was one of the objectives of the new regulations.”
Verstappen defends Masi after sacking
Max Verstappen has accused Formula One’s rulers of throwing Michael Masi under the bus after he was sacked as the sport’s race director.
Verstappen, who benefitted from Masi’s incorrect handling of a late safety car period in Abu Dhabi to beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world championship, also called the Australian’s dismissal “unacceptable” and “incredible”.
Under mounting pressure, Masi was formally removed from his post by the FIA last week. He will be replaced by two new race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. They will be supported by the 73-year-old Herbie Blash in a restructure of how the sport is refereed.
The sport will no longer televise the in-race conversations between the teams and the FIA. Both Mercedes and Red Bull lobbied Masi in the closing moments of the Abu Dhabi race.
Verstappen, speaking at length for the first time since Masi was fired, said: “For me, it is really unfair what happened to Michael because he has been thrown under the bus.
“Can you imagine a referee in whatever sport has a coach screaming in his ear all the time, yelling ‘yellow card, red card, no foul’? It is impossible to make a decision.
“The fact that F1 already allowed that whilst he was making decisions is wrong. It needed Michael making the decisions on his own. And for those who did sack him to allow that in the first place is unacceptable. I found it really incredible.”
Chequered flag - day two in Barcelona is over
Mazepin creeps up to eighth late on for Haas, with Leclerc actually improving slightly too to widen the gap between himself and Gasly.
Tomorrow they’ll do it all over again, weather permitting, and then it’s all about two weeks of development to get rid of any issues and improve things which are already going well.
There might be a fair bit for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton to sort, judging by his timings, but perhaps this was more about testing and acclimatisation rather than all-out time trials today.
Lap times with 20 minutes to go
The latest times as day two testing nears a close:
1. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1m19.689s, C3, 63 laps
2. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1m19.918s, C4, 134 laps
3. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1m20.288s, C4, 121 laps
4. Russell (Mercedes)1m20.537s, C3, 60 laps
5. Sainz (Ferrari) 1m20.546s, C3, 71 laps
6. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1m20.784s, C3, 64 laps
7. Albon (Williams) 1m21.531s, C3, 47 laps
8. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1m21.885s, C3, 64 laps
9. Latifi (Williams) 1m21.894s, C3, 61 laps
10. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1m21.920s, C2, 55 laps
11. Schumacher (Haas) 1m21.949s, C3, 66 laps
12. Mazepin (Haas) 1m22.046s, C3, 37 laps
13. Ocon (Alpine) 1m22.164s, C3, 119 laps
14. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1m22.288s, C3, 21 laps
15. Perez (Red Bull) 1m22.412s, C2, 63 laps
16. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1m22.562s, C2, 40 laps
Verstappen criticises Masi’s sacking
Max Verstappen on Michael Masi’s sacking by F1: “Can you imagine a referee in whatever sport has a coach screaming in his ear all the time, yelling ‘yellow card, red card, no foul’? It is impossible to make a decision. The fact that F1 already allowed that whilst he was making decisions is wrong.”
Day two in Barcelona
Some of the best images from the second day of testing at Circuit de Catalunya:
Gasly overtakes Ricciardo in lap time standings
A couple of small changes in the lap time standings, as Piere Gasly jumps above Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and into second among the quickest laps today, behind on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Sebastian Vettel will boycott the Russian Grand Prix later this year in the wake of the escalating crisis in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin confirmed the start of a military operation in Ukraine early on Thursday morning as the situation in the region continues to worsen. Formula 1 have confirmed they are “closely watching” the situation but stopped short of calling off or moving the race, set for 25 September in Sochi.
“It’s horrible to see what is happening,” he said. “My own opinion is I should not go. I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the people you know, innocent people that are losing their lives that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership,” he added.
Laptime standings with an hour to go
Just over one hour remains on day two of testing in Barcelona, and Daniel Ricciardo still leads the timesheets in his McLaren MCL36.
Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly follow him in second and third, will all three drivers setting their times on the C3 Pirelli tyres.
The full list of runners is below:
1) Leclerc — Ferrari — 1m19.804s, C2, 38 laps
2) Ricciardo — McLaren— 1m20.355s, C3, 101 laps
3) Gasly — Alpha Tauri — 1m20.542s, C3, 107 laps
4) Sainz — Ferrari — 1m20.546s, C3, 71 laps
5) Vettel — Aston Martin — 1m20.784s, C3, 52 laps
6) Albon — Williams — 1m21.531s, C3, 47 laps
7) Russell — Mercedes —1m21.734s, C2, 38 laps
8) Latifi — Williams — 1m21.894s, C3, 46 laps
9) Stroll — Aston Martin — 1m21.920s, C2, 55 laps
10) Schumacher — Haas — 1m21.949s, C3, 66 laps
11) Bottas — Alfa Romeo — 1m22.288s, C3, 21 laps
12) Perez — Red Bull — 1m22.412s, C2, 43 laps
13) Mazepin — Haas — 1m22.429s, C3, 24 laps
14) Hamilton — Mercedes — 1m22.562s, C2, 40 laps
15) Ocon — Alpine — 1m23.280s, C2, 112 laps
16) Zhou — Alfa Romeo — 1m23.808s, C2, 46 laps
