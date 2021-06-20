After a week’s break, the dramatic Formula One world title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resumes at the French Grand Prix this afternoon.

Defending champion Hamilton is aiming to win his third race in a row at the Circuit Paul Ricard, although Verstappen will be determined to finish the day standing on top of the podium after he was cruelly denied victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this month.

The outcome of the race may have not altered the top of the drivers championship standings, but it was packed full of drama after Verstappen crashed out due to a tyre failure and Hamilton failed to take advantage after accidentally switching off his breaks at the restart.

It was Sergio Perez who came out on top for an unlikely win, with Red Bull increasing their lead over Mercedes in the constructors standings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the French Grand Prix today.

When is the French Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2:00 pm BST on Sunday 20 June.

How to watch on TV

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.

What happened last time out?

In short, what didn’t happen last time out? Max Verstappen looked set to clinch a huge win in the title race until his rear-left tyre blew out on the pit-straight, causing him to crash into the barrier with five laps to go.

After a 30-minute red flag, there was a two-lap finish to determine the winner and there was further drama as Lewis Hamilton ran off the track after accidentally switching off his brakes.

Sergio Perez therefore held on to claim a victory, with Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly completing an unlikely podium.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris finished fourth and fifth respectively, while Mercedes had a horrible afternoon as Hamilton finished 15th and team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home in 12th.

What are the standings?

1. Max Verstappen - 105 points

2. Lewis Hamilton - 101

3. Sergio Perez - 69

4. Lando Norris - 66

5. Charles Leclerc - 52

6. Valtteri Bottas - 47

7. Carlos Sainz - 42

8. Pierre Gasly - 31