Max Verstappen will be battling to keep his marginal lead over Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen retook the Championship lead after winning the DutchGP last Sunday but he is only three points ahead of the British star.

However, the Dutchman has conceded that Hamilton may have a ‘top speed advantage’ for the track that faces them.

“I expect Monza to suit Mercedes as it hasn’t been our best track for the last few years. But this year we are more competitive so you never know,” he said.

“If we continue what we have been doing, working well together as a team, and nail every little detail then we can be competitive but Mercedes might have a top speed advantage on us.”

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming race.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The qualifying races start at 5pm BST on Friday, 10 September, the sprint returns on Saturday, 11 September at 3.30pm BST and the Grand Prix begins at 2pm BST is on Sunday, 12 September at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

How to watch on TV and online

Sky Sports F1 will bring you the coverage across the race weekend but if you can’t watch lap-by-lap then Channel 4 have you covered. They will air highlights on Saturday and Sunday from 6.30pm.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Current standings

1: Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing Honda - 224.5 points

2: Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - 221.5 points

3: Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes - 123 points

4: Lando Norris - McLaren Mercedes - 114 points

5: Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing Honda - 108 points

6: Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - 92 points

7: Carlos Sainz - Ferrari - 89.5 points

8: Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri Honda - 66 points

9: Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren Mercedes - 56 points

10: Fernando Alonso - Alpine Renault - 46 points

Race odds

Max Verstappen - 11/10

Lewis Hamilton - 11/10

Valtteri Bottas - 11/1

Sergio Perez - 16/1

Lando Norris - 33/1

Prediction

Lewis Hamilton will try his hardest to regain his spot at the top of the F1 but he faces stiff competition from Max Verstappen. The Dutchman will be attempting to extend his lead and he cannot allow the Brit back into the standings race. Verstappen to win.