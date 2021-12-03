Lewis Hamilton ‘more relaxed than ever’ in F1 title battle with Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton insists he is ‘more relaxed than ever’ as he prepares for the climax of his world championship battle with Max Verstappen.

The seven-time champion, 36, is attempting to become the first driver in history to win the F1 title an incredible eight times, while Verstappen - 12 years Hamilton’s junior - is looking to secure his first championship.

The Dutchman currently leads the standings by eight points heading into the final two races of the season in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

But Hamilton has reduced the gap significantly over the past month, following up a remarkable win in Brazil with another win in Qatar.

Yet despite how close the two title rivals now are with just over one week of the season remaining, the more experienced Hamilton remains supremely composed.

He said: “It’s different in one sense because we’ve got two incredibly close teams. It’s different because as a team we’re fighting for uncharted territory. No-one has ever won eight titles, team or driver, so that’s quite fresh and new.

“And then on the other side, I’m more relaxed than I’ve ever been because I’ve been around a long time. It’s not my first.

“I remember how I was [with] my first championship, and even my second and my third, the sleepless nights and all those sorts of things. I’m [now] a lot more sure of myself and just applying myself better than ever before.

“I know I can’t change anything from the past, but all I can do is prepare the best I can for what’s up ahead of me, and I 100% know I have.”