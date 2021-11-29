Lewis Hamilton explains why he won’t be testing Mercedes’ 2022 F1 car any time soon

Lewis Hamilton has not yet tested Mercedes’ Formula 1 car for the 2022 season because it is still on a “steep learning curve” in the wind tunnel.

The seven-time champion currently has a fight on his hands if he is to clinch a record-breaking eighth title in Abu Dhabi next month.

But while he remains fully focused on the job at hand, members of the Mercedes team are already working diligently on his car for next season.

However, with a lot of work still to be done, Hamilton insists there is no point testing it at this early stage.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: “I haven’t driven the car in the sim because I’ve literally just been focusing on this one. It’s been a hard enough workload as it is.

“But I’m in constant contact with the team. Even after our races, I’m always talking about, ‘this is where our car is right now, and these are the things I want on next year’s car, keep an eye out for these things.

“These are the issues I have with the engine, I don’t want to see that next year, please fix it’. I’m constantly having these conversations with heads.

“But right now, with the progress it’s making in the wind tunnel, there is no point driving the car because it’s on a steep learning curve.”

Hamilton, who also admitted he is in constant contact with his team over next year’s car, has an eight-point deficit to make up to title rival Max Verstappen if he is to secure a fifth straight drivers’ championship.

He has given himself the best possible chance of catching the Dutchman with back-to-back victories in Brazil and Qatar. The drivers tackle the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend before travelling to Abu Dhabi for the season finale.