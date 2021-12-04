Lewis Hamilton to face no further action for yellow flag incident at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Hamilton will face no punishment for the incident

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 04 December 2021 17:04
(AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton will face no further action after he was cleared of failing to ignore double yellow flags during practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for two separate incidents in Jeddah and the Mercedes driver could yet be penalised after was he caught up with Nikita Mazepin.

The FIA says the “on-board video clearly shows there was no yellow flag displayed, no yellow lights were displayed to that driver and the yellow warning light was not visible on the driver’s steering wheel.”

Their verdict adds: “The Race Director reported to the Stewards that the double yellow flag warning on the FIA Marshalling System was activated at Light Panel Number 6 accidentally, for less than one second.

“Unlike further incidents this year, there was no yellow flag or yellow light displayed to the driver hence no breach of the regulations has occurred.”

However, the FIA have also opened a separate investigation into the incident with Mazepin, who avoided a collision with Hamilton when he got in his way while he was on a hot lap and the Mercedes driver was returning to the pits.

FIA race director Michael Masi said he would speak to Mercedes about the potential infringement, adding that it “wasn’t great at all” from Hamilton.

