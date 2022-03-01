Max Verstappen in talks over multi-year extension with Red Bull

Red Bull are “in talks” with Max Verstappen about extending the Dutchman’s contract, it has been revealed.

Verstappen secured his first Formula 1 drivers’ championship with his dramatic and controversial denial of Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While the 24-year-old is under contract until the end of the 2023 season, a multi-year extension on what are likely to be improved terms has been considered likely.

Helmut Marko, advisor to the team and the head of Red Bull’s driver development program, has confirmed that discussions are underway.

He told Auto Motor und Sport: “We are in talks.”

The 78-year-old would not expand on what progress had been made on a new deal.

It has been reported that Raymond Vermeulen, co-manager of Verstappen, met with Marko in Austria ahead of the first round of preseason testing.

While Verstappen is expected to receive a salary increase, Marko suggested in January that his existing contract already pays the Dutchman close to the maximum amount that Red Bull are able to offer.

“With Verstappen, we’re already close to the limit,” Marko said to AutoRevue. “At some point, that’s the end.”