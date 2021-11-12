Daniel Ricciardo admits there was “tension” between himself and Max Verstappen during their time as teammates at Red Bull.

The Australian spent three years racing alongside the Dutch star, who leads the standings for this season’s drivers’ championship by 19 points over defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

But Ricciardo enjoyed competing with Verstappen, hailing the 24-year-old for his unique personality.

“For different reasons I guess, but Max Verstappen, because you get what you see,” Ricciardo said when asked in an interview with Ariel Helwani on his YouTube channel who he is most a fan of on the grid. “He might not be the most approachable or funniest or whatever, but he is Max.

“People know that that’s what they’re going to get. “He’s a very hard racer and obviously people like that.

“I definitely respect that, and I was his teammate, so I’ve known him for quite a long time as well, and I’ve also seen him, let’s say, mature and kind of grow. I think what he does is kind of relatable to some as well.”

But while Ricciardo conceded that there were moments of “tension” while competing with Verstappen at Red Bull.

“In the years with Red Bull it was Max, you know, we were teammates,” added the Australian when asked who he was least a fan of. “We definitely had respect for each other, but I would say today we get on better than we did back then.”

“One year he took me out at the start, I flipped him off. In Azerbaijan, we took each other out. There was definitely some tension.

“As a rivalry, he is probably been my biggest rival in the years. That doesn’t mean I don’t like him.”