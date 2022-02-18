Max Verstappen insists he will not “suddenly be different” despite entering a Formula 1 season as defending champion for the first time.

The Dutch-Belgian secured his maiden title on the very last lap of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after a season spent battling Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in one of the most intense championship fights the sport has produced in its 70-year history.

Discussing his preparations for the campaign after Red Bull launched their RB18 car, Verstappen said: “I just do what I do all the time. There is no reason to suddenly be different.”

2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change that has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and completely new machinery for drivers to try and master.

The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is designed to allow drivers to follow one another more closely, while a five-inch increase in the width of the Pirelli size is part of a plan to allow drivers to push harder for longer.

Verstappen says that while his position as champion doesn’t bring any additional pressure, the regulation changes give him some unknowns to contend with.

“Of course, as a driver you have to get used to the new regulations, it’s not like you just jumped in and it’s an upgrade from last year,” the 24-year-old said. “So that is going to be the biggest adaptation but the rest, it’s pretty straightforward.

“A lot is unknown about the car. For me the biggest thing is the view in the cockpit with these bigger tyres, it’s harder to hit an apex in the tight corners. That will make it a little bit more tricky.

“Personally, I feel good. What is important is you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically. But in terms of the car, you don’t know, so that’s why I’m curious to see how the car behaves on track.”

The first pre-season test of 2022 begins at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on 23 February, before the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit gets the season underway on the weekend of 18 March.