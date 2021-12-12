Max Verstappen overjoyed with ‘insane’ F1 title win in Abu Dhabi
The Red Bull driver passed title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of a barely-believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen basked in the glory of an “insane” F1 world title win after claiming victory in a barely-believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending race at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve.
He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader and title rival Lewis Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed.
Verstappen could not hide his emotion at his incredible victory, saying over team radio: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?”
“It’s unbelievable. I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It’s incredible, I’m still having a cramp. It’s insane.
“These guys, my team, they deserve it. I love them so much. I’ve enjoyed working with them since 2016 but this year has been incredible.”
He also paid tribute to Hamilton after his last-lap success in Abu Dhabi.
“Lewis is an amazing driver and an amazing competitor,” he said. “They really made it hard for us and everyone loved to see the two teams running against each other.
“We had some tough times but that’s all part of the sport and its emotion. Everyone wants to win and it could have gone either way.
“I tried to keep on pushing and sometimes miracles happen. Next year we’ll come back and try all over again.”
A disappointed Hamilton congratulated Verstappen and said he had given everything possible to win his eighth world title.
“Congratulations to Max and his team. I think we did an amazing job this year,” he added.
“Everyone back at the factory and here worked so hard in this most difficult of seasons. I’m so proud of them and so grateful to be part of the journey with them.
“We gave it everything this last part of the season, we never gave up.”
