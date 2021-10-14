Max Verstappen will be concerned after ‘major issue’ with Red Bull car

Red Bull’s Formula One racer Max Verstappen will be disappointed with the performance of his car at the weekend, according to a prominent journalist.

Verstappen came home in second at the Turkish Grand Prix, on the podium with team-mate Sergio Perez but behind Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, who won.

That was enough to see him regain top spot in the F1 drivers’ standings, ahead of Lewis Hamilton who finished fifth, but the disparity between Verstappen and his team-mate after a tyre change suggests something was amiss.

Peter Windsor claims that will lead to unhappiness on the part of the Dutchman, as it appears there’s a “major” problem with his vehicle.

"There will be something wrong with Max's car or with the set of tyres because if Sergio Perez is that much quicker on the second set and that much more confident compares with Max, suggests there was a major issue with Max's car. So he won't be happy about that," said Windsor on his YouTube channel.

However, he also made the point that even if there was an issue, Verstappen was able to come through the race without any serious setbacks - a positive for the Dutch racer to take.

"Of course you're happy when you finish a wet race and you haven't had any of the dramas that can come with it I suppose," Windsor added.

After the race, Verstappen seemed more concerned with praising his team-mate Perez rather than berating his team, however, after the Mexican managed to hold off Hamilton.

The next Formula One race takes place in the United States, where Verstappen will look to hold or increase his lead in the standings.

This article was amended on 14 October 2021 to correct a reference to Sergio Perez being a Spaniard. Mr Perez is in fact Mexican