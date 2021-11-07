Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the first time since 2019 as Lewis Hamilton looks to rein in Max Verstappen in the title battle.

The Dutchman currently leads the standings by 12 points with five races left to go and won last time out in Texas as he held off late pressure from the seven-time world champion in order to increase his advantage.

Both drivers have taken victory at this circuit on two previous occasions — Hamilton in 2016 and 2019 and Verstappen in 2017 and 2018 — and both men are significant favourites to make it to the top step of the podium on Sunday evening.

But when will it start and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know:

When is it?

The race will take place on Sunday, 7 November at 7pm GMT at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

How can I watch?

The race will be shown live on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Driver standings

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 287.5

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 275.5

3) Valterri Bottas (Mercedes) 185

4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 150

5) Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes) 149

6) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 128

7) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 122.5

8) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 105

9) Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 74

10) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 58

Constructor standings

1) Mercedes 460.5

2) Red Bull 437.5

3) McLaren 254

4) Ferrari 250.5

5) Alpine 104

6) Alpha Tauri 94

7) Aston Martin 62

8) Williams 23

9) Alfa Romeo 7

10) Haas 0

What has Hamilton said?

"We are going to the next two tracks which are very strong circuits for Red Bull [Mexico and Brazil] so it is going to be tough," Hamilton said after the conclusion of race in Texas last time out.

"We will just try and minimise how strong they can be compared to us, and see if we can do a better job.

"I am trying not to think about it at the moment. I am living in the moment and will take it one race at a time."

What has Verstappen said?

In an interview with Gentleman’s Journal, Verstappen addressed the pair’s rivalry, saying “We’re how competitors should be.”

“We’re not exactly going to have dinner together but that’s fine. You have that competitive spirit and we always try to beat each other on track, but also try to respect each other off track as well.

“So far there have been some tense moments, but overall it’s been all right.”