The FIA say no decision has been taken in reaction to the events at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix amid rumours race director Michael Masi could depart.

The governing body released a statement days after reports emerged Formula 1 teams were being consulted on whether a new race director was needed. According to the BBC some teams had asked for him to be removed following his decisions during the final race of the 2021 season.

Masi had allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not which saw Max Verstappen right behind Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman then overtook Hamilton on the last lap to secure his first world title. The controversial circumstances led some to call for Masi to go but the FIA says nothing is confirmed.

Their statement reads: “At this stage, no decision has been taken on the outcome of the detailed analysis currently underway into the events of the last Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“As previously announced, the findings of this detailed analysis will be presented at the F1 Commission meeting in London on 14th February after an open discussion with all F1 drivers and then finally have to be approved at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on 18th March in Bahrain, under the authority of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.”

Mercedes lodged protests following the race but they were dismissed and Hamilton has hardly been seen in public since. He went to Windsor Castle to collect his knighthood days after the Abu Dhabi race but that is the only time he has been in the spotlight.

It’s understood the British driver will make a decision on his F1 future when the inquiry is complete.