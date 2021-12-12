Nikita Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid
Mazepin will not be replaced and Haas will run with only one driver, Mick Schumacher
Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid, his Haas team have confirmed.
Mazepin will not be replaced and Haas will run with only one driver, Mick Schumacher, because rules prohibit a driver who has not taken part in at least one session from racing on Sunday.
"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned," the American team's statement said.
Mazepin, who was set to start last on the grid, is the eighth driver to have tested positive for Covid since last season.
The 22-year-old, who will be staying at Haas alongside Schumacher next year, had appeared in a video released by Formula One on Saturday, urging people to get vaccinated.
Formula One teams have operated in a protective bubble with regular testing since last year, though protocols have been eased and fans allowed back at races in high numbers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies