Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is hoping for more opportunities in the sport in 2023 after being dropped by Red Bull in 2019.

Gasly was demoted to Torro Rosso, now named AlphaTauri, as Christian Horner’s team decided to promote Alex Albon. The star has put in impressive performances since his demotion including winning the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

However, he hasn’t been welcomed back to Red Bull who has favoured Sergio Perez as their second driver to Max Verstappen.

“Many drivers’ contracts expire in 2023. Opportunities will open up,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “In Formula 1, everything happens very quickly. I’m not too worried. There will be opportunities. I know that. We will see when it is the right time.

“Right now, I am concentrating on every race weekend, on my performance. I’m doing the best I can. The best I can do is to repeat results like in Mexico – to be fifth in qualifying, behind [only] Mercedes and Red Bull in a midfield car.

“I would certainly do better with a faster car. That’s the only thing that counts.”

The Frenchman added he is frustrated he isn’t getting recognition from Red Bull for his form in the F1.

“I compare myself to those who got the opportunity for a Red Bull seat, it’s disappointing,” he said. “Based on the numbers and results, I have delivered a better performance than anyone else in this team.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t get the recognition and reward for that. That’s hard to swallow. It disappoints me, of course.”

Perez put in an impressive drive at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to hold back Lewis Hamilton while Verstappen pitted. The Dutchman called his teammate a “legend” for his helping hand and he went onto claim his first world title.