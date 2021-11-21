Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head to Qatar this weekend as their Formula 1 drivers’ championship fight goes down to the wire.

The Red Bull driver leads the standings by 14 points at present, with Hamilton’s sensational victory at Interlagos last time out reducing the deficit and setting the scene for a thrilling finale worthy of a superb season of on-track action.

The seven-time world champion managed to take the chequered flag in first place despite a five-place grid penalty for changing to a fresh internal combustion engine, which could now be a significant advantage in Qatar.

The Losail circuit is making its F1 debut after opening in 2004 and hosting MotoGP events for the majority of its history, and is made up of a series of long straights and high-speed corners that should favour the Mercedes car over the Red Bull.

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

Start time

The race will start at 2pm GMT on 21 November at the Losail Circuit in Al Daayen‎, ‎Qatar.

TV channel

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 332.5

2. Hamilton - 318.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 178

5. Norris - 151

6. Leclerc - 148

7. Sainz - 139.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 62

What Hamilton has said

“You’ve got to keep pushing, keep fighting. Never, ever stop fighting. That’s really how I approached this [Brazilian Grand Prix] weekend – inspiration from all around. It feels like the first [win], because I hadn’t won in a while.

“It is easy to get down and mentally, you can think it is over, it is impossible, but nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it. We cultivated a positive mental attitude and we went out all guns blazing.”

Odds

Lewis Hamilton - 4/6

Max Verstappen - 7/4

Valtteri Bottas - 14/1

Sergio Perez - 20/1

Prediction

Hamilton’s fresher engine and the Mercedes’ straight-line speed should give him the advantage over Verstappen here, and Bottas could compound the Dutchman’s woes.

1) Hamilton

2) Bottas

3) Verstappen