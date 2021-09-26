Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi
Hamilton fights back to win in Sochi
Related video: Max Verstappen’s tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton’s head in terrifying new clip
Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.
With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.
Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.
Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.
Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
Verstappen grateful for damage limitation
Max Verstappen is very happy with his result.
He told Sky Sports: “It was pretty tricky on the in-lap to make the call to go to inters. But we decided at the right time to pit. To come from last to second is very, very good. The race itself was not very easy because it was difficult to pass.
“Luckily with the rain it helped us to make that last jump. With the penalty we had, to only lose one spot really is not too bad. When I woke up this morning I definitely didn’t expect that result.”
Hamilton celebrates 100 victories and praises Norris
Lewis Hamilton has been talking to Damon Hill about his victory in Russia.
Hamilton said: “What a race [the weather] provided! It has taken a long time to get to 100. I wasn’t sure whether or not it would come. I wasn’t the happiest with the job I did yesterday. There were subtle mistakes. I came in so determined this morning. It was tough, I lost a lot of ground at the start trying to stay out of trouble.
“What a driver Lando is for McLaren. It was bittersweet to see my old team ahead, they’re doing fantastic.
“It would have been tough to get past Lando. He had great pace. Then the rain came and it was very opportunistic.”
Hamilton and Verstappen celebrate
Hamilton steps out of his Mercedes and takes the acclaim of his team as he revels in the honour of being the first Formula 1 driver to win 100 Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen also doles out the hugs to his team after a superb drive from 20th at the start up to second.
Full classification of results
1. HAM
2. VER
3. SAI
4. RIC
5. BOT
6. ALO
7. NOR
8. RAI
9. PER
10. RUS
11. STR
12. VET
13. GAS
14. OCO
15. LEC
16. GIO
17. TSU
18. MAZ
DNF. LAT
DNF. MSC
Tears in McLaren garage
There are tears on the faces of the staff in the McLaren garage after poor Lando Norris just couldn’t quite bring the win home.
He drove superbly all weekend and a mis-calculation on the track conditions has cost them victory.
Hamilton wins in Russia
WOW! What a scintillating Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton crosses the line to take the 100th victory of his career, ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.
Norris will take a penalty
LAP 53/53: Norris pits but makes a late call and crosses the white line, meaning he will no doubt be given a penalty. He’s currently eighth.
Verstappen up to second
LAP 51/53: Verstappen will take second as Norris stops for wet tyres.
It is absolute bedlam out there as the cars who tried to keep the dry tyres on desperately pit for wets.
Norris slides off track and Hamilton leads!
LAP 51/53:
Lando Norris can’t keep it on the track! Hamilton takes the lead.
Stroll and Gasly hit
LAP 51/53: Stroll has crashed again, this time spinning into Gasly.
They both carry on but Stroll is a mess out there.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies