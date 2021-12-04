As one of the best season’s in recent memory comes to a dramatic conclusion, the penultimate weekend sees the F1 circus roll into Saudi Arabia.

Max Verstappen boasts a slender eight-point lead over Lewis Hamilton with just Sunday and the final race in Abu Dhabi remaining.

If Hamilton wins this weekend and secures the extra point for the fastest lap then he will move level with Verstappen heading into a remarkable final race.

But the Dutchman could also seal the title on Sunday instead of leaving it to a dramatic conclusion. But will he be able to overcome the seven-time champion?

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

Start time

The race will start at 5.30pm GMT on 5 December at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

TV channel

The race will be broadcast live in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm on Sky Sports F1 and from 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 351.5

2. Hamilton - 343.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 190

5. Norris - 153

6. Leclerc - 152

7. Sainz - 145.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 77

What Hamilton has said

Speaking about the final two races of the season, seven-time champion Hamilton said: “It’s different in one sense because we’ve got two incredibly close teams. It’s different because as a team we’re fighting for uncharted territory. No-one has ever won eight titles, team or driver, so that’s quite fresh and new.

“And then on the other side, I’m more relaxed than I’ve ever been because I’ve been around a long time. It’s not my first.

“I remember how I was [with] my first championship, and even my second and my third, the sleepless nights and all those sorts of things. I’m [now] a lot more sure of myself and just applying myself better than ever before.

“I know I can’t change anything from the past, but all I can do is prepare the best I can for what’s up ahead of me, and I 100% know I have.”

Odds

Lewis Hamilton - 6/11

Max Verstappen - 13/5

Valtteri Bottas - 12/1

Sergio Perez - 33/1

Prediction

Mercedes have clearly shown over the last two races that they have the superior pace over Red Bull. Both the Brazil and Qatar Grands Prix showed that Verstappen is up against it if he is to hold off a late-season charge from Hamilton. And, with a thrilling final race in Abu Dhabi on the cards, the Brit could level things up or even nudge in front ahead of next weekend.

1) Hamilton

2) Verstappen

3) Perez