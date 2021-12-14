Sebastian Vettel has called for more “consistency” the way Formula 1’s rules are implemented following the furore around the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One championship after benefitting from a dramatic late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes were furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Lewis Hamilton when five lapped cars were told to go past the safety car.

Having pitted for a fresh set of soft tyres, Verstappen then had the advantage in the final-lap sprint for the line and executed the vital move down the inside of Hamilton to get past his title rival.

Race director Michael Masi’s handling of the safety car incident was subject to a protest from Mercedes, which was later dismissed by stewards as Verstappen was eventually confirmed as the sport’s newest champion.

Vettel accepted that the job of Masi at the FIA is not easy, but called for more consistent decision making, as well as an end to driver fines.

“Ideally, we’d like more consistency, but there’s also a human side. It’s probably difficult to get it 100% right,” the Aston Martin driver and four-time F1 world champion said. “But I don’t think it has been any better or any worse than the past, with the exception of the fines for reprimands, in terms of cash. That’s just unnecessary.

“I think it looks stupid to ask for €10,000, €25,000, €50,000... I would like to see the receipt for what happens with the money!”