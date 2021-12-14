Sebastian Vettel calls for ‘consistency’ and end to driver fines amid F1 rules controversy

Sebastian Vettel accepted that the job of Michael Masi at the FIA is not easy

Sports Staff
Tuesday 14 December 2021 10:59
Comments
'Unacceptable!' - Hamilton's future teammate Russell furious with Verstappen victory

Sebastian Vettel has called for more “consistency” the way Formula 1’s rules are implemented following the furore around the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One championship after benefitting from a dramatic late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes were furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Lewis Hamilton when five lapped cars were told to go past the safety car.

Having pitted for a fresh set of soft tyres, Verstappen then had the advantage in the final-lap sprint for the line and executed the vital move down the inside of Hamilton to get past his title rival.

Race director Michael Masi’s handling of the safety car incident was subject to a protest from Mercedes, which was later dismissed by stewards as Verstappen was eventually confirmed as the sport’s newest champion.

Vettel accepted that the job of Masi at the FIA is not easy, but called for more consistent decision making, as well as an end to driver fines.

Recommended

“Ideally, we’d like more consistency, but there’s also a human side. It’s probably difficult to get it 100% right,” the Aston Martin driver and four-time F1 world champion said. “But I don’t think it has been any better or any worse than the past, with the exception of the fines for reprimands, in terms of cash. That’s just unnecessary.

“I think it looks stupid to ask for €10,000, €25,000, €50,000... I would like to see the receipt for what happens with the money!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in