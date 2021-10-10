✕ Close Ferrari Tried To Sign Lewis Hamilton

Follow all the action from the Turkish Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resume their razor-tight race for the world championship.

An increasingly acrimonious rivalry between the pair sees Hamilton lead the standings by just two points, but he will have to come from behind to maintain that advantage this afternoon. The seven-time world champion was handed a 10-place grid penalty after Mercedes replaced his Internal Combustion Engine for a fourth time this season, one more change than is permitted under Formula One regulations. It means that Hamilton will start from eleventh on the grid, having been the quickest in qualifying. His Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, inherited pole position having finished 0.13 seconds behind the Briton. Verstappen will start in second on the grid with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

Despite his superior speed, Hamilton was wary in his analysis of his chances. “Tomorrow will be difficult but I will give it everything,” he said. “It is not the easiest overtaking at the moment and we are all on the same tyres.” Meanwhile, Verstappen said he was “pretty happy” with the Red Bull’s performance in qualifying, despite admitting they did not have the pace to compete with Mercedes in Istanbul. Follow latest updates from the race below: