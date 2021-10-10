NFL London live stream: How to watch Jets vs Falcons online and on TV

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) face the New York Jets (1-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the NFL returns to London after two years.

The Covid-19 pandemic ensured no international games in the UK last season, and now Spurs will host both games this season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars meeting fellow Floridians Miami Dolphins next week.

This should be a close game though, with the Falcons favoured by just 2.5 points as the designated home team, with veteran signal caller Matt Ryan, a former MVP, battling it out with one of the most exciting young talents in the league: Zach Wilson, who the Jets snagged at second overall in this year’s draft.

The former BYU starlet is the cornerstone of Robert Saleh’s team as Gang Green look to fight their way towards respectability after a poor run, which has included a league-high 10 seasons away from the play-offs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game in north London:

When is the match?

The game is on Sunday, 10 October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. The game is kicking off at 2:30pm BST, or 9:30am ET, so American fans will be able to watch the game over breakfast.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL at 1:30pm BST, with Sky Sports Main Event starting their coverage from 3pm. You can also follow on NFL Game Pass.

Sky Sports and Now TV subscribers can stream the match live online through the website and Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Ridley (personal reasons) and Russell Gage (ankle) are out. Olamide Zaccheaus will be expected to step up, as will rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Nickel back Isaiah Oliver has suffered a season-ending knee injury, while safety Erik Harris (calf) and DT Marlon Davidson (ankle) will attempt to play. CB Kendall Sheffield (undisclosed) and LG Josh Andrews (hand) were expected to make the trip and could come off injured reserve.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore and cornerback Brandin Echols are back from concussion after missing week four. Safety Marcus Maye remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Rookie linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, who has started two games, was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury.

Fantasy tips

Cordarrelle Patterson, coming off three TD catches, 82 receiving yards and 34 rushing yards, should continue his renaissance under Smith, especially without Ridley and Gage. Look for a third consecutive game with at least 100 scrimmage yards and a fourth consecutive game with at least five catches for a PPR total in excessive of 20 points.

Odds

Via Betfair

Falcons: 4/6

Jets: 5/4

Falcons -2.5: 9/10

Jets +2.5: 9/10

Prediction

This is close to call, but given the stadium and the turf, we can expect a fast game with plenty of points. That should lead to the more experienced quarterback, Ryan, edging out Wilson, despite lacking weapons Ridley and Russell Gage. Falcons in a close one!